FIA World Rally Championship

Entry list for 2024 TET Rally Latvia officially published

By
Credit: Andre Lavadinho / @World / Red Bull Content Pool

The entry list for the TET Rally Latvia was officially published on Tuesday and sees a total of 40 entries taking part in Latvia’s first appearance in the FIA World Rally Championship schedule on 18.7 – 21.7.2024.

There will be a total of 10 Rally1 cars taking part in the Latvian event where the reigning manufacturer champion Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT will field a total of four Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 for the reigning champion Kalle Rovanperä, the eight-time champion Sébastien Ogier, Elfyn Evans and Takamoto Katsuta.

Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT will field the usual three Hyundai i20 N Rally1 cars for Thierry Neuville and Ott Tänak meanwhile the shared third car will be driven this time by Esapekka Lappi who hasn’t been driving since Rally Kenya in March.

Credit: @World / Red Bull Content Pool

M-Sport Ford WRT will also be fielding three Ford Puma Rally1 machines for Adrien Fourmaux and Gregoire Munster. The local uprising talent Mārtiņš Sesks who makes his Rally1 debut in Rally Poland this weekend with the first non-hybrid Rally1 car will be getting a full-fledged hybrid Rally1 car for his home event.

Sami Pajari was supposed to make his Rally1 debut with Toyota in Latvia but his debut has been postponed to the following event of Rally Finland, the Finn will be driving the Toyota GR Yaris Rally2 in WRC2 instead. In the same class, there are strong names entered which includes Oliver Solberg, Gus Greensmith, Nikolay Gryazin, Emil Lindholm and Mikko Heikkilä. The two-time American Rally Association champion and Subaru Motorsports USA works driver Brandon Semenuk from Canada will be making his WRC debut driving a Toyota GR Yaris Rally2.

NumberDriver / Co-driverNat.CarTeam / EntrantClass
#11Thierry Neuville / Martijn WydaegheBelgiumHyundai i20 N Rally1 HybridHyundai Shell Mobis WRTRally1
#8Ott Tänak / Martin JärveojaEstoniaHyundai i20 N Rally1 HybridHyundai Shell Mobis WRTRally1
#33Elfyn Evans / Scott MartinUnited KingdomToyota GR Yaris Rally1 HybridToyota Gazoo Racing WRTRally1
#17Sébastien Ogier / Vincent LandaisFranceToyota GR Yaris Rally1 HybridToyota Gazoo Racing WRTRally1
#16Adrien Fourmaux / Alexandre CoiraFranceFord Puma Rally1 HybridM-Sport Ford WRTRally1
#18Takamoto Katsuta / Aaron JohnstonJapan / IrelandToyota GR Yaris Rally1 HybridToyota Gazoo Racing WRTRally1
#69Kalle Rovanperä / Jonne HalttunenFinlandToyota GR Yaris Rally1 HybridToyota Gazoo Racing WRTRally1
#4Esapekka Lappi / Janne FermFinlandHyundai i20 N Rally1 HybridHyundai Shell Mobis WRTRally1
#13Grégoire Munster / Louis Louka Luxembourg / BelgiumFord Puma Rally1 HybridM-Sport Ford WRTRally1
#22Mārtiņš Sesks / Renārs FrancisLatviaFord Puma Rally1 HybridM-Sport Ford WRTRally1
#20Oliver Solberg / Elliott EdmondsonSweden / United KingdomŠkoda Fabia RS Rally2Toksport WRTRally2
#21Sami Pajari / Enni Mälkönen FinlandToyota GR Yaris Rally2PrintsportWRC2 / WRC2 Challenger
#23Nikolay Gryazin / Andris MālnieksBulgaria / LatviaCitroën C3 Rally2DG Sport CompétitionRally2
#24Gus Greensmith / Jonas AnderssonUnited Kingdom / SwedenŠkoda Fabia RS Rally2Toksport WRTRally2
#25Josh McErlean / James FultonIrelandŠkoda Fabia RS Rally2Toksport WRT 2WRC2 / WRC2 Challenger
#26Fabrizio Zaldivar / Marcelo Der OhannesianParaguay / ItalyŠkoda Fabia RS Rally2Fabrizio ZoldivarWRC2 / WRC2 Challenger
#27Mikko Heikkilä / Kristian TemonenFinlandToyota GR Yaris Rally2TGS Worldwide OUWRC2 / WRC2 Challenger
#28Emil Lindholm / Reeta HämäläinenFinlandHyundai i20 N Rally2Emil LindholmRally2
#29 Roberto Daprà / Luca GuglielmettiItalyŠkoda Fabia Rally2 evoPintarally Motorsport ASDWRC2 / WRC2 Challenger
#30Mauro Miele / Luca BeltrameItalyŠkoda Fabia RS Rally2Bluthunder Racing ItalyWRC2 / WRC2 Challenger / WRC Masters Cup
#31Armin Kremer / Ella KremerGermanyŠkoda Fabia RS Rally2Armin KremerWRC2 / WRC2 Challenger / WRC Masters Cup
#32William Creighton / Liam ReganIrelandFord Fiesta Rally2Motorsport Ireland Rally AcademyWRC2 / WRC2 Challenger
#34Teemu Suninen / Mikko MarkkulaFinlandHyundai i20 N Rally2Hyundai Motorsport NRally2
#35Gregor Jeets / Timo TanielEstoniaToyota GR Yaris Rally2RedGrey TeamWRC2 / WRC2 Challenger
#36Miguel Zaldivar Jr. / Diego CagnottiParaguay / ArgentinaŠkoda Fabia RS Rally2Miguel Zaldivar Jr.WRC2 / WRC2 Challenger
#37Rakan Al-Rashed / Hugo MagalhãesSaudi Arabia / PortugalToyota GR Yaris Rally2PrintsportWRC2 / WRC2 Challenger
#38Uğur Soylu / Sener GurayTurkeyŠkoda Fabia RS Rally2GP Garage My TeamWRC2 / WRC2 Challenger / WRC Masters Cup
#39Matīss Mežaks / Arnis RonisLatviaŠkoda Fabia Rally2 evoSports Racing TechnologiesWRC2 / WRC2 Challenger
#40Brandon Semenuk / Kaetan WilliamsCanada / United KingdomToyota GR Yaris Rally2Brandon SemenukWRC2 / WRC2 Challenger
#41Artūrs Priednieks / Janis KirkovaldsLatviaŠkoda Fabia RS Rally2Sports Racing TechnologiesWRC2 / WRC2 Challenger / WRC Masters Cup
#43Jan Černý / Ondřej KrajčaCzech RepublicFord Fiesta Rally3M-Sport PolandWRC3
#44Joosep Ralf Nõgene / Hendrik Kraav EstoniaRenault Clio Rally3LightgreyWRC3
#45Kerem Kazaz / Corentin SilvestreTurkey / FranceFord Fiesta Rally3Atölye KazazWRC3
#46Enola Hsieh / Matias PeippoTaiwan / FinlandFord Fiesta Rally3Sports Racing TechnologiesWRC3
#47Alberto Battistolli / Simone ScattolinItalyŠkoda Fabia RS Rally2MovisportRally2
#48Matthieu Margaillan / Mathilde MargaillanFranceŠkoda Fabia RS Rally2AMD MotorsportRally2
#49Pierre Ragues / Julien PesentiFranceŠkoda Fabia RS Rally2Racing Services – YaccoRally2
#50Fabio Frisero / Giovanni AgneseItalyFord Fiesta Rally2Fabio FriseroRally2
#51Matteo Fontana / Alessandro ArnaboldiItalyPeugeot 208 Rally4Bluthunder Racing ItalyRally4
#52Thomas Martens / Eddy SmeetsBelgiumRenault Clio Rally4Autostal AtlanticRally4

