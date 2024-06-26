Entry list for 2024 TET Rally Latvia officially published

The entry list for the TET Rally Latvia was officially published on Tuesday and sees a total of 40 entries taking part in Latvia’s first appearance in the FIA World Rally Championship schedule on 18.7 – 21.7.2024.
There will be a total of 10 Rally1 cars taking part in the Latvian event where the reigning manufacturer champion Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT will field a total of four Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 for the reigning champion Kalle Rovanperä, the eight-time champion Sébastien Ogier, Elfyn Evans and Takamoto Katsuta.
Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT will field the usual three Hyundai i20 N Rally1 cars for Thierry Neuville and Ott Tänak meanwhile the shared third car will be driven this time by Esapekka Lappi who hasn’t been driving since Rally Kenya in March.
M-Sport Ford WRT will also be fielding three Ford Puma Rally1 machines for Adrien Fourmaux and Gregoire Munster. The local uprising talent Mārtiņš Sesks who makes his Rally1 debut in Rally Poland this weekend with the first non-hybrid Rally1 car will be getting a full-fledged hybrid Rally1 car for his home event.
Sami Pajari was supposed to make his Rally1 debut with Toyota in Latvia but his debut has been postponed to the following event of Rally Finland, the Finn will be driving the Toyota GR Yaris Rally2 in WRC2 instead. In the same class, there are strong names entered which includes Oliver Solberg, Gus Greensmith, Nikolay Gryazin, Emil Lindholm and Mikko Heikkilä. The two-time American Rally Association champion and Subaru Motorsports USA works driver Brandon Semenuk from Canada will be making his WRC debut driving a Toyota GR Yaris Rally2.
|Number
|Driver / Co-driver
|Nat.
|Car
|Team / Entrant
|Class
|#11
|Thierry Neuville / Martijn Wydaeghe
|Belgium
|Hyundai i20 N Rally1 Hybrid
|Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT
|Rally1
|#8
|Ott Tänak / Martin Järveoja
|Estonia
|Hyundai i20 N Rally1 Hybrid
|Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT
|Rally1
|#33
|Elfyn Evans / Scott Martin
|United Kingdom
|Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 Hybrid
|Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT
|Rally1
|#17
|Sébastien Ogier / Vincent Landais
|France
|Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 Hybrid
|Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT
|Rally1
|#16
|Adrien Fourmaux / Alexandre Coira
|France
|Ford Puma Rally1 Hybrid
|M-Sport Ford WRT
|Rally1
|#18
|Takamoto Katsuta / Aaron Johnston
|Japan / Ireland
|Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 Hybrid
|Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT
|Rally1
|#69
|Kalle Rovanperä / Jonne Halttunen
|Finland
|Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 Hybrid
|Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT
|Rally1
|#4
|Esapekka Lappi / Janne Ferm
|Finland
|Hyundai i20 N Rally1 Hybrid
|Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT
|Rally1
|#13
|Grégoire Munster / Louis Louka
|Luxembourg / Belgium
|Ford Puma Rally1 Hybrid
|M-Sport Ford WRT
|Rally1
|#22
|Mārtiņš Sesks / Renārs Francis
|Latvia
|Ford Puma Rally1 Hybrid
|M-Sport Ford WRT
|Rally1
|#20
|Oliver Solberg / Elliott Edmondson
|Sweden / United Kingdom
|Škoda Fabia RS Rally2
|Toksport WRT
|Rally2
|#21
|Sami Pajari / Enni Mälkönen
|Finland
|Toyota GR Yaris Rally2
|Printsport
|WRC2 / WRC2 Challenger
|#23
|Nikolay Gryazin / Andris Mālnieks
|Bulgaria / Latvia
|Citroën C3 Rally2
|DG Sport Compétition
|Rally2
|#24
|Gus Greensmith / Jonas Andersson
|United Kingdom / Sweden
|Škoda Fabia RS Rally2
|Toksport WRT
|Rally2
|#25
|Josh McErlean / James Fulton
|Ireland
|Škoda Fabia RS Rally2
|Toksport WRT 2
|WRC2 / WRC2 Challenger
|#26
|Fabrizio Zaldivar / Marcelo Der Ohannesian
|Paraguay / Italy
|Škoda Fabia RS Rally2
|Fabrizio Zoldivar
|WRC2 / WRC2 Challenger
|#27
|Mikko Heikkilä / Kristian Temonen
|Finland
|Toyota GR Yaris Rally2
|TGS Worldwide OU
|WRC2 / WRC2 Challenger
|#28
|Emil Lindholm / Reeta Hämäläinen
|Finland
|Hyundai i20 N Rally2
|Emil Lindholm
|Rally2
|#29
|Roberto Daprà / Luca Guglielmetti
|Italy
|Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|Pintarally Motorsport ASD
|WRC2 / WRC2 Challenger
|#30
|Mauro Miele / Luca Beltrame
|Italy
|Škoda Fabia RS Rally2
|Bluthunder Racing Italy
|WRC2 / WRC2 Challenger / WRC Masters Cup
|#31
|Armin Kremer / Ella Kremer
|Germany
|Škoda Fabia RS Rally2
|Armin Kremer
|WRC2 / WRC2 Challenger / WRC Masters Cup
|#32
|William Creighton / Liam Regan
|Ireland
|Ford Fiesta Rally2
|Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy
|WRC2 / WRC2 Challenger
|#34
|Teemu Suninen / Mikko Markkula
|Finland
|Hyundai i20 N Rally2
|Hyundai Motorsport N
|Rally2
|#35
|Gregor Jeets / Timo Taniel
|Estonia
|Toyota GR Yaris Rally2
|RedGrey Team
|WRC2 / WRC2 Challenger
|#36
|Miguel Zaldivar Jr. / Diego Cagnotti
|Paraguay / Argentina
|Škoda Fabia RS Rally2
|Miguel Zaldivar Jr.
|WRC2 / WRC2 Challenger
|#37
|Rakan Al-Rashed / Hugo Magalhães
|Saudi Arabia / Portugal
|Toyota GR Yaris Rally2
|Printsport
|WRC2 / WRC2 Challenger
|#38
|Uğur Soylu / Sener Guray
|Turkey
|Škoda Fabia RS Rally2
|GP Garage My Team
|WRC2 / WRC2 Challenger / WRC Masters Cup
|#39
|Matīss Mežaks / Arnis Ronis
|Latvia
|Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|Sports Racing Technologies
|WRC2 / WRC2 Challenger
|#40
|Brandon Semenuk / Kaetan Williams
|Canada / United Kingdom
|Toyota GR Yaris Rally2
|Brandon Semenuk
|WRC2 / WRC2 Challenger
|#41
|Artūrs Priednieks / Janis Kirkovalds
|Latvia
|Škoda Fabia RS Rally2
|Sports Racing Technologies
|WRC2 / WRC2 Challenger / WRC Masters Cup
|#43
|Jan Černý / Ondřej Krajča
|Czech Republic
|Ford Fiesta Rally3
|M-Sport Poland
|WRC3
|#44
|Joosep Ralf Nõgene / Hendrik Kraav
|Estonia
|Renault Clio Rally3
|Lightgrey
|WRC3
|#45
|Kerem Kazaz / Corentin Silvestre
|Turkey / France
|Ford Fiesta Rally3
|Atölye Kazaz
|WRC3
|#46
|Enola Hsieh / Matias Peippo
|Taiwan / Finland
|Ford Fiesta Rally3
|Sports Racing Technologies
|WRC3
|#47
|Alberto Battistolli / Simone Scattolin
|Italy
|Škoda Fabia RS Rally2
|Movisport
|Rally2
|#48
|Matthieu Margaillan / Mathilde Margaillan
|France
|Škoda Fabia RS Rally2
|AMD Motorsport
|Rally2
|#49
|Pierre Ragues / Julien Pesenti
|France
|Škoda Fabia RS Rally2
|Racing Services – Yacco
|Rally2
|#50
|Fabio Frisero / Giovanni Agnese
|Italy
|Ford Fiesta Rally2
|Fabio Frisero
|Rally2
|#51
|Matteo Fontana / Alessandro Arnaboldi
|Italy
|Peugeot 208 Rally4
|Bluthunder Racing Italy
|Rally4
|#52
|Thomas Martens / Eddy Smeets
|Belgium
|Renault Clio Rally4
|Autostal Atlantic
|Rally4