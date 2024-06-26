Entry list for 2024 TET Rally Latvia officially published

The entry list for the TET Rally Latvia was officially published on Tuesday and sees a total of 40 entries taking part in Latvia’s first appearance in the FIA World Rally Championship schedule on 18.7 – 21.7.2024.

There will be a total of 10 Rally1 cars taking part in the Latvian event where the reigning manufacturer champion Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT will field a total of four Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 for the reigning champion Kalle Rovanperä, the eight-time champion Sébastien Ogier, Elfyn Evans and Takamoto Katsuta.

Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT will field the usual three Hyundai i20 N Rally1 cars for Thierry Neuville and Ott Tänak meanwhile the shared third car will be driven this time by Esapekka Lappi who hasn’t been driving since Rally Kenya in March.

Credit: @World / Red Bull Content Pool

M-Sport Ford WRT will also be fielding three Ford Puma Rally1 machines for Adrien Fourmaux and Gregoire Munster. The local uprising talent Mārtiņš Sesks who makes his Rally1 debut in Rally Poland this weekend with the first non-hybrid Rally1 car will be getting a full-fledged hybrid Rally1 car for his home event.

Sami Pajari was supposed to make his Rally1 debut with Toyota in Latvia but his debut has been postponed to the following event of Rally Finland, the Finn will be driving the Toyota GR Yaris Rally2 in WRC2 instead. In the same class, there are strong names entered which includes Oliver Solberg, Gus Greensmith, Nikolay Gryazin, Emil Lindholm and Mikko Heikkilä. The two-time American Rally Association champion and Subaru Motorsports USA works driver Brandon Semenuk from Canada will be making his WRC debut driving a Toyota GR Yaris Rally2.

Number Driver / Co-driver Nat. Car Team / Entrant Class #11 Thierry Neuville / Martijn Wydaeghe Belgium Hyundai i20 N Rally1 Hybrid Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT Rally1 #8 Ott Tänak / Martin Järveoja Estonia Hyundai i20 N Rally1 Hybrid Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT Rally1 #33 Elfyn Evans / Scott Martin United Kingdom Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 Hybrid Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Rally1 #17 Sébastien Ogier / Vincent Landais France Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 Hybrid Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Rally1 #16 Adrien Fourmaux / Alexandre Coira France Ford Puma Rally1 Hybrid M-Sport Ford WRT Rally1 #18 Takamoto Katsuta / Aaron Johnston Japan / Ireland Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 Hybrid Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Rally1 #69 Kalle Rovanperä / Jonne Halttunen Finland Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 Hybrid Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Rally1 #4 Esapekka Lappi / Janne Ferm Finland Hyundai i20 N Rally1 Hybrid Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT Rally1 #13 Grégoire Munster / Louis Louka Luxembourg / Belgium Ford Puma Rally1 Hybrid M-Sport Ford WRT Rally1 #22 Mārtiņš Sesks / Renārs Francis Latvia Ford Puma Rally1 Hybrid M-Sport Ford WRT Rally1 #20 Oliver Solberg / Elliott Edmondson Sweden / United Kingdom Škoda Fabia RS Rally2 Toksport WRT Rally2 #21 Sami Pajari / Enni Mälkönen Finland Toyota GR Yaris Rally2 Printsport WRC2 / WRC2 Challenger #23 Nikolay Gryazin / Andris Mālnieks Bulgaria / Latvia Citroën C3 Rally2 DG Sport Compétition Rally2 #24 Gus Greensmith / Jonas Andersson United Kingdom / Sweden Škoda Fabia RS Rally2 Toksport WRT Rally2 #25 Josh McErlean / James Fulton Ireland Škoda Fabia RS Rally2 Toksport WRT 2 WRC2 / WRC2 Challenger #26 Fabrizio Zaldivar / Marcelo Der Ohannesian Paraguay / Italy Škoda Fabia RS Rally2 Fabrizio Zoldivar WRC2 / WRC2 Challenger #27 Mikko Heikkilä / Kristian Temonen Finland Toyota GR Yaris Rally2 TGS Worldwide OU WRC2 / WRC2 Challenger #28 Emil Lindholm / Reeta Hämäläinen Finland Hyundai i20 N Rally2 Emil Lindholm Rally2 #29 Roberto Daprà / Luca Guglielmetti Italy Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo Pintarally Motorsport ASD WRC2 / WRC2 Challenger #30 Mauro Miele / Luca Beltrame Italy Škoda Fabia RS Rally2 Bluthunder Racing Italy WRC2 / WRC2 Challenger / WRC Masters Cup #31 Armin Kremer / Ella Kremer Germany Škoda Fabia RS Rally2 Armin Kremer WRC2 / WRC2 Challenger / WRC Masters Cup #32 William Creighton / Liam Regan Ireland Ford Fiesta Rally2 Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy WRC2 / WRC2 Challenger #34 Teemu Suninen / Mikko Markkula Finland Hyundai i20 N Rally2 Hyundai Motorsport N Rally2 #35 Gregor Jeets / Timo Taniel Estonia Toyota GR Yaris Rally2 RedGrey Team WRC2 / WRC2 Challenger #36 Miguel Zaldivar Jr. / Diego Cagnotti Paraguay / Argentina Škoda Fabia RS Rally2 Miguel Zaldivar Jr. WRC2 / WRC2 Challenger #37 Rakan Al-Rashed / Hugo Magalhães Saudi Arabia / Portugal Toyota GR Yaris Rally2 Printsport WRC2 / WRC2 Challenger #38 Uğur Soylu / Sener Guray Turkey Škoda Fabia RS Rally2 GP Garage My Team WRC2 / WRC2 Challenger / WRC Masters Cup #39 Matīss Mežaks / Arnis Ronis Latvia Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo Sports Racing Technologies WRC2 / WRC2 Challenger #40 Brandon Semenuk / Kaetan Williams Canada / United Kingdom Toyota GR Yaris Rally2 Brandon Semenuk WRC2 / WRC2 Challenger #41 Artūrs Priednieks / Janis Kirkovalds Latvia Škoda Fabia RS Rally2 Sports Racing Technologies WRC2 / WRC2 Challenger / WRC Masters Cup #43 Jan Černý / Ondřej Krajča Czech Republic Ford Fiesta Rally3 M-Sport Poland WRC3 #44 Joosep Ralf Nõgene / Hendrik Kraav Estonia Renault Clio Rally3 Lightgrey WRC3 #45 Kerem Kazaz / Corentin Silvestre Turkey / France Ford Fiesta Rally3 Atölye Kazaz WRC3 #46 Enola Hsieh / Matias Peippo Taiwan / Finland Ford Fiesta Rally3 Sports Racing Technologies WRC3 #47 Alberto Battistolli / Simone Scattolin Italy Škoda Fabia RS Rally2 Movisport Rally2 #48 Matthieu Margaillan / Mathilde Margaillan France Škoda Fabia RS Rally2 AMD Motorsport Rally2 #49 Pierre Ragues / Julien Pesenti France Škoda Fabia RS Rally2 Racing Services – Yacco Rally2 #50 Fabio Frisero / Giovanni Agnese Italy Ford Fiesta Rally2 Fabio Frisero Rally2 #51 Matteo Fontana / Alessandro Arnaboldi Italy Peugeot 208 Rally4 Bluthunder Racing Italy Rally4 #52 Thomas Martens / Eddy Smeets Belgium Renault Clio Rally4 Autostal Atlantic Rally4