Jordan, Dubai Bajas swap places

The Dubai International Baja will once again be the final race of the 2024 FIM World Bajas Cup and the FIA World and Middle East Baja Cups after swapping dates with the Jordan Baja. Jordan will now take place on 15–17 November followed by Dubai on 28–30 November.

Originally, Dubai was slated to be the penultimate round for all three championships on 15–17 November with Jordan following two weeks later. The FIM confirmed the switch for its World Cup on Friday.

While the FIA has not released a statement on the change, the Baja Cups generally align with the FIM side. Dubai had its date changed multiple times in 2023, moving from December to November before bumping up to March, then back to November. It ultimately served as the final race after the Jordan Baja was cancelled due to the war in Gaza.

Jordan and Dubai are the seventh and eighth rounds of the FIM and FIA World Cups, respectively, and the third and fourth for the FIA Middle East Baja Cup. All three series’ seasons began with the Saudi Baja in February. While the Middle East Cup’s next race is not until October in Qatar, the World Cups are two races down after racing in Spain (FIM) and Greece (FIA) in May.

Mohammed Al-Balooshi (FIM) and Saleh Al-Saif (FIA) are the most recent Jordan Baja overall winners in 2022, while Al-Balooshi and Nasser Al-Attiyah topped the 2023 Dubai International Baja.

Revised schedules

FIM Bajas World Cup

# Race Country Date 1 Saudi Baja Saudi Arabia 8–10 February 2 Baja TT Dehesa Extremadura Spain 2–4 May 3 Baja España Aragón Spain 26–28 July 4 Hungarian Baja Hungary 8–11 August 5 Qatar International Baja Qatar 31 October – 2 November 6 Baja TT do Oeste Portugal 8–10 November 7 Jordan Baja Jordan 15–17 November 8 Dubai International Baja United Arab Emirates 28–30 November * – Already run

FIA World Baja Cup

# Race Country Date 1 Saudi Baja* Saudi Arabia 8–10 February 2 Baja Greece* Greece 22–25 May 3 Baja España Aragón Spain 26–28 July 4 Baja Poland Poland 22–25 August 5 Baja Portalegre Portugal 17–19 October 6 Qatar International Baja Qatar 31 October – 2 November 7 Jordan Baja Jordan 15–17 November 8 Dubai International Baja United Arab Emirates 28–30 November

FIA Middle East Baja Cup