Ocon to Depart Alpine at the End of 2024

Esteban Ocon will leave BWT Alpine F1 Team at the end of the 2024 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season.

The Frenchman has been with the team since 2020 and won his maiden race with the team at the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix. The announcement comes after an incident at the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix, where he almost came together with his teammate and ended the team’s chance of scoring just a second point of the season. Rumours had been circulating that he may miss out on the 2024 Canadian Grand Prix, but he has since debunked those rumours.

It is unknown whether the exit is down to the incident in Monaco and it’s unlikely the exact reason for the departure will ever be revealed by the team.The 27-year-old will have plenty of options in 2025, with a number of seats open and available, including a potential seat at MoneyGram Haas F1 Team, which could be a likely destination for Ocon.

“It’s been a significant period of my life to be racing at this team in Formula 1. While I’ve been here for five years as a full-time racing driver, my professional career started at Enstone back when I was a teenager, so it will always be a special place for me.” Said Esteban Ocon following the announcement “We have had some great moments together, some tough moments as well, and I am certainly grateful to everyone at the team for these memorable times. I will announce my plans very soon but, in the meantime, my full focus is on delivering on track for this team and having a successful remainder of the season.”

Team principal Bruno Famin added: “We would like to firstly thank Esteban for his commitment to the team for the past five years. During his time, we have celebrated some fantastic moments together, the best of which coming at the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix with a memorable race win. We still have 16 races to complete in 2024 together with a clear objective: to continue to work tirelessly as a team to push for the best on-track results. We wish Esteban the very best for the next chapter of his driving career when that moment comes.”

Photo: Alpine F1

The official statement from Alpine:

The team’s 2025 driver line-up will be announced in due course.“