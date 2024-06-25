Ogier will not take part in Rally Poland following an accident during recce

The eight-time FIA World Rally Champion Sébastien Ogier and co-driver Vincent Landais will not be taking part in the Rally Poland this weekend following a serious accident during Tuesday’s recce, a statement was announced by the Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT team on social media.

According to the local Polish RMF radio, Ogier had a head-on collision with a car on a gravel road. The accident occurred on a hilly section. Reports do indicate that two medical helicopters were sent to the site and Ogier and the woman in the other car were taken to the nearby hospital meanwhile Landais and another person sitting in the other car were taken by ambulance.

During a WRC recce, crews drive all special stages twice and also cover the liaison sections. The recce is being held on the same time as normal traffic which means the stages aren’t closed for the public.

The statement from the team reads: “Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT crew Sébastien Ogier and Vincent Landais were taken to hospital for checks following a road traffic collision during reconnaissance for Rally Poland on Tuesday morning. Two occupants of the other vehicle involved, members of the public, were also taken to hospital for medical checks.”

