Porsche donates 911,000 euros to charity as part of “Racing for Charity” initiative

The three Porsche 963 fielded by Porsche Penske Motorsport works team in the 2024 24 Hours of Le Mans where the cars drove a total of 833 laps on the iconic event that took place las weekend.

For each lap of the 13.626-kilometre Circuit des 24 Heures, Porsche donated 750€ to charity as part of its “Racing for Charity” initiative. After the event was completed the total ammount reached 624,750 euros but Porsche has subsequently topped up the donated amount to 911,000 euros.

Porsche has choosen three charities which they have supported in previous years, these are Kinderherzen retten (Save Children’s Hearts) and Interplast Germany, where each of the charities has received 350,000 euros from the funds raised. The Ferry Porsche Foundation was given 211,000 euros towards further initiatives to support sick children and their families.

“Our ‘Racing for Charity’ initiative was a big success in 2023. For the first time, we were able to clearly underline the company’s social responsibility in motorsport. The positive feedback from the supported organisations on the aid measures they were able to administer motivated us to continue this initiative in 2024. Our three works-run racing cars turned 100 laps more than last year – this is equivalent to a donation amount of 624,750 euros. Porsche will again round this figure up to 911,000 euros. With our support, the three non-profit initiatives Kinderherzen retten e.V., Interplast Germany e.V. and the Ferry Porsche Foundation can continue their vital work. Motorsport is a central part of Porsche’s brand identity but ultimately it is the people who deserve our respect and acknowledgment beyond the factory gates.” Michael Steiner, Member of the Executive Board of Porsche AG, Research and Development said.

Porsche has always been committed to many non-profit charities and initiatives and in 2023, Porsche contributed to more than 150 sponsorship projects around the world.

Credit: Porsche Motorsport

“Our sincere thanks to Porsche for its terrific ‘Racing for Charity’ initiative. We’re very pleased and grateful that Kinderherzen retten e. V. was again selected as one of the donation recipients this year. Above all, it’s fantastic for the kids! This donation means we can provide cardio-surgical procedures at the University Hospital in Freiburg for children who would otherwise have had little chance of survival and give them a healthy life.” Prof. Friedhelm Beyersdorf, Founder of Kinderherzen retten e.V said.

“Many thanks to Porsche for the tremendous support. It enables us to carry out life-changing medical interventions through reconstructive plastic surgery in developing countries. Our goal is to give the children there a better future and, above all, a better quality of life. Thanks to the generous support, we can carry out further missions in Africa, South America and Asia to assist even more children and sustainably improve their quality of life.” Prof. Jürgen Dolderer, Board Member of Interplast Germany e.V said.

“We’re delighted to be part of the ‘Racing for Charity’ initiative again. Many families with seriously ill children face enormous challenges. Our goal at the Ferry Porsche Foundation is to support those affected and give them relief and hope in their everyday lives. Thanks to the donation, these families can enjoy some lighter moments of fun and relaxation despite the difficult circumstances.” Sebastian Rudolph, Chairman of the Board of the Ferry Porsche Foundation said.

The #6 Porsche Penske Porsche 963 was just a second shy from a Hypercar podium finish in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the cars have been runing quite good during the whole race but it wasn`t enought to snatch a victory this time. The #5 Porsche Penske car ended up sixth overall while the #4 car retired from the race due to crashing out in the Porsche Curves because of wet weather in the early morning hours. For the privateers Porsche 963s the #12 and the #38 Hertz Team Jota cars ended up in eight and ninth respectively while the #99 Proton Competition car ended up 16th in class with 60 laps back due to early issues with a defective door lock and further problems later during the night,

The #91 Manthey EMA’s Porsche 911 GT3 R won the LMGT3 class on its debut in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, however this team alongside the privateers wasn’t part of the “Racing for Charity” initiative.

