FIA World Rally Championship

Tänak sets the fastest time on Rally Poland Shakedown

Credit: Jaanus Ree / Red Bull Content Pool

The two Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT drivers of Ott Tänak and Thierry Neuville were the fastest on the 80th ORLEN Rally Poland Shakedown on Thursday morning. Tänak set the fastest time on each of his three runs through the Lubiewo shakedown with a best time of 2:12.5.

Tänak beat his teammate Neuville by 1.1 second. The Belgian is currently leading the FIA World Rally Championship standings and he will be the first out on stage when the first loop of the rally starts on Friday morning.

M-Sport Ford WRT’s Adrien Fourmaux clinched the third fastest time ahead of Hyundai’s Andreas Mikkelsen meanwhile the rally debutant Mārtiņš Sesks who drives in the first-ever non-hybrid Rally1 machine took a respected fifth place.

Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT who are currently leading the manufacturer championship were further down and quite off the pace to what we are used to see, with Elfyn Evans 2.7 seconds off Tänak in sixth, Kalle Rovanperä who steps in for Sébastien Ogier managed to take seventh and was ahead of his teammate Takamoto Katsuta who managed to get eight fastest time.

Rounding up the top 10 is M-Sport’s Grégoire Munster in ninth and the WRC2 driver Nikolay Gryazin who drives a Citroen C3 Rally2.

Pos.Driver / Co-driverNat.CarTeamTime
1.Ott Tänak / Martin JärveojaEstoniaHyundai i20 N Rally1 HybridHyundai Shell Mobis WRT2:12.5
2.Thierry Neuville / Martijn WydaegheBelgiumHyundai i20 N Rally1 HybridHyundai Shell Mobis WRT2:13.6
3.Adrien Fourmaux / Alexandre CoriaFranceFord Puma Rally1 HybridM-Sport Ford WRT2:14.3
4.Andreas Mikkelsen / Torstein EriksenNorwayHyundai i20 N Rally1 HybridHyundai Shell Mobis WRT2:14.8
5.Mārtiņš Sesks / Renārs FrancisLatviaFord Puma Rally1 M-Sport Ford WRT2:15.0
6.Elfyn Evans / Scott MartinUnited KingdomToyota GR Yaris Rally1Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT2:15.2
7.Kalle Rovanperä / Jonne HalttunenFinlandToyota GR Yaris Rally1Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT2:15.8
8.Takamoto Katsuta / Aaron JohnstonJapan / IrelandToyota GR Yaris Rally1Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT2:16.3
9.Grégoire Munster / Louis LoukaLuxembourg / BelgiumFord Puma Rally1 HybridM-Sport Ford WRT2:17.2
10.Nikolay Gryazin / Konstantin AleksandrovBulgaria / RussiaCitroen C3 Rally2DG Sport Compétition2:24.1

