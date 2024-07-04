Bearman Confirmed by Haas for 2025 F1 Season

Ollie Bearman has been confirmed on the 2025 Formula 1 grid, MoneyGram Haas F1 Team have confirmed, ahead of the 2024 British Grand Prix.

Rumours had been circulated for some time that Bearman was set to join Haas, who needed a replacement for the departing Nico Hulkenberg, who makes the move to Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber in 2025.

Bearman made a surprise debut in F1 earlier in the year, stepping in for Carlos Sainz Jr. and finishing seventh for Scuderia Ferrari at the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. The Briton’s excellent performance only increased the expectation of a race seat in 2025, and as Ferrari junior, a move to Haas makes perfect sense. The 19-year-old has six Free Practice One sessions scheduled with the American team this season, and will take part in the first session at this weekend’s British Grand Prix.

“It’s an exciting thing to be able to give a young driver as talented as Oliver Bearman his first full-time seat in Formula 1,” said Ayao Komatsu, team principal of Haas.

“He’s developed into an incredibly mature driver under the guidance of the Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy and the world saw that for themselves when he was called in at the last minute to compete at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

“Oliver proved he was more than ready for the task, and we’ve seen that for ourselves running him in the Haas cars in our FP1 sessions over the past two seasons. We’re looking forward to further developing him as a driver and reaping the benefits of his talent – both inside and outside of the car.

“Oliver’s a great guy and a very welcome addition to the team when he joins us for the FP1 weekends. Now we know that relationship is going to be longer-term, it’s a positive thing for all concerned.”

Ollie Bearman will be on the grid in 2025 with Haas! – Photo: LAT Images

Gene Haas, Team Owner of Haas commented; “I’m pleased we’ve been able to give Oliver Bearman this opportunity to drive full-time in Formula 1 – he’s undoubtedly an exciting rookie prospect, not just based on what he showed in Saudi Arabia but also through his time developing his relationship with our team.

“I’m personally excited to see how he grows as a driver, and we look forward to seeing him deliver for MoneyGram Haas F1 Team next season and beyond. This is an exciting time for the team. Oliver’s signing shows we continue to invest in talent – both on and off-track – as we continue to compete at the highest level.”

“It’s hard to put into words just how much this means to me,” stated Bearman. “To say out loud that I will be a Formula 1 driver for MoneyGram Haas F1 Team makes me so immensely proud. To be one of the very few people who get to do the thing what they dreamed of as a child is something truly incredible.

“To Gene, Ayao and everyone at Haas, thank you for believing in me and for trusting me to represent your team. I’ve really enjoyed working with everyone since the first time we met in Mexico and I can’t wait to enjoy this moment with them and hopefully many more in the future.

“To Fred, Marco, Jock, Alessandro and everyone at the Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy, quite simply, I wouldn’t be here without you. Thank you for preparing me since F4 for this incredible opportunity and know I will give it everything I have.”