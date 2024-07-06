Formula 1

Euphoria at Silverstone: Russell on His "Absolutely Awesome" Qualifying

Photo: LAT Images

George Russell was delighted after securing pole position at the 2024 British Grand Prix, ahead of his teammate Lewis Hamilton for Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team’s first 1-2 in qualifying since the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Russell came into the weekend having never qualified within the top five at his home race, but after winning last time out in Austria, confidence has never been higher for the Kings-Lynn born driver. As ever at Silverstone, weather played it’s part in the running and during Q1, Russell nearly found himself out in qualifying, only getting through because of his final run.

Hamilton set the pace on the second set of laps in Q3, taking provisional pole, but as has been the case most of the season, Russell piped the seven-time world champion to take his second pole position of the season.

Speaking to F1TV, Russell said: “It feels incredible, I’m really lost for words, we couldn’t have dream of this at the start of the year. 

“It was such a difficult session, Q1 I was almost out, in Q2 I was almost knocked out. There was so much pressure going into Q3, I haven’t felt like this in a long time, in terms of my nerves but as soon as I started the lap I thought it was going to be a good lap, and both were really great. 

“The car was just so hooked up, it was really difficult out there with the wind and I was keeping a close eye on what it was doing and trying to bring it back slightly when there was stronger wind and turn it up a little bit more, that helped me a lot.”

Mercedes have certainly turned a corner after spending much of the season a considerable distance behind the top three teams, but since an upgrade in Monaco, they have been a lot more competitive. For the second time in three races, the W15 will start from pole, but on Sunday at Silverstone, both will line up on the front row.

Russell added: “For Lewis [Hamilton, Russell’s Mercedes teammate] and I to be on the front row together it’s just absolutely awesome. We’ve been in the top three, the two of us, in the last four races now since we’ve bought these upgrades and it’s the second pole position in the last three races – the cars feeling pretty awesome.

“For sure [we can win], the weathers going to be the biggest factor but we’re going for it.”

Photo: LAT Images
