Hamilton Feels Mercedes Back “Where They Belong” with Silverstone 1-2

Lewis Hamilton feels Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team are back “where they belong” after locking at the front row at the 2024 British Grand Prix.

Despite qualifying behind his teammate for the tenth time in twelve races this season, Hamilton was delighted with the qualifying result at Silverstone as he lines up on the front row for the first time this season, along side his fellow compatriot and Mercedes teammate, George Russell.

Mercedes took victory last time, but it could be considered fortuitous after Max Verstappen and Lando Norris took each other out of the reckoning for the win with contact at Turn 3 of the Red Bull Ring. This time though, the result was deserved and it evidenced their improving pace as they look for a return to the front.

Speaking to F1TV after the session, Hamilton said: “It’s incredible. George [Russell, Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate] so I’m incredibly happy for him but to have the team one-two is where we belong, I would say. It’s where the team belongs and I couldn’t be happier for everybody.

“Honestly, [the pace] is a real surprise to us. I think we all felt that we’re just a little bit down on downforce performance but I think somehow today just the aero efficiency just ended up being a little bit stronger.

“The McLaren’s went up on the wing today, compared to yesterday, I don’t know if they’ll stay there but our car did feel fantastic.”

Hamilton will be hoping to return to winning ways tomorrow, by beating his teammate and the likes of Norris and Verstappen behind. The seven time world champion and the sport’s arguably most successful driver hasn’t won a race since the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, and as Silverstone’s most successful driver, he could end that run of results tomorrow.

