Hülkenberg Delighted with Double Points after P6 Finish in Austria

Nico Hülkenberg was delighted to secure MoneyGram Haas F1 Team’s best finish of the 2024 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season at the 2024 Austrian Grand Prix, crossing the line in sixth.

Hülkenberg delivered an excellent performance for Haas, and managed to keep Oracle Red Bull Racing’s Sergio Pérez behind in an epic battle towards the end of the Grand Prix. Speaking to F1TV, Hülkenberg talked through his battle with Pérez and how he managed to stay ahead of the Mexican.

He said: “It was a hell of a race, especially at the end, it got so intense. I think it was intense at the front too, with Max [Verstappen] and Lando [Norris], so it was happening everywhere.

“It was touch and go, I was really pushing to keep Checo [Sergio Pérez] behind and the last few laps my tyres were really done with it! I almost lost the car completely out of Turn 10 in a big way, went on the gravel. Then he came by but into Turn 3, I let him edge in front so I could have DRS for the next straight to put me back in front and luckily it was the final lap as I wouldn’t have survived another lap!”

Photo: LAT Images

It was a high scoring weekend for Haas, as they scored twelve points. Hülkenberg scored eight of them, while teammate, Kevin Magnussen also held off a challenge from Daniel Ricciardo and Pierre Gasly to finish eighth. The American team also moved up to seventh in the Constructors Championship, and reignited the battle for sixth place with Visa Cash App RB after moving ahead of them in terms of performance.

Going into the British Grand Prix, Haas will be confident of closing the gap, which currently stands at 11 points. Speaking after the race, Hülkenberg praised the team for the way they’ve delivered updates throughout 2024 and revealed they’ll introduce new upgrades in Silverstone.

He continued: “I’m very happy – double points for the team and in a big way. Didn’t expect that, only one car out but still amazing team performance today and this weekend. I think it’s confirmed now, that we’re competitive in all sorts of different tracks, and we can fight everyone.

“You’ve got to be there, weekend in, weekend out. Consistency in a long season is key. This year we’ve worked much better and more efficiently in terms of brining updates, we’ve steadily improved the car. That means we can keep up with the others, we’ve got another one coming next weekend so I’m excited for that. Silverstone is one of my favourites, so looking forward to the week.