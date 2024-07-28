Leclerc Admits Rain Helped with Qualifying Performance at Belgian GP

Charles Leclerc admitted that the challenging conditions during qualifying for the 2024 Belgian Grand Prix played a part in Scuderia Ferrari inheriting pole position from Max Verstappen who has taken a 10-place grid penalty.

Leclerc qualified in second place behind Verstappen but will start on pole ahead of Oracle Red Bull Racing’s Sergio Pérez for the race on Sunday but the Monegasque driver has admitted that the position isn’t a true reflection of the pace they have in the SF-24.

Speaking to F1TV, Leclerc said: “Obviously with the tricky conditions we could do something above our expectations – it’s a good day for the team. Now we need to focus on tomorrow and see what will happen whenever the rain is gone.”

He continued: “I think without this rain probably P5 was the position we were fighting for with the Mercedes especially. Obviously with the rain it helped us a little bit, but I’m not going to complain.”

Leclerc looked ahead to the race on Sunday, which is expected to be dry, and his main aim is to stay ahead on Lap One and then mount a challenge for his second race win of the 2024 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season.

”It’s not the easiest first place to keep on the first lap here, but honestly I will see. Every start is different and once I’ll be in the car tomorrow through Eau Rouge I’ll decide what’s the best thing I can do, but obviously I’ll try to keep that first place.”