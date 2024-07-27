Ricciardo Pleased with Qualifying Pace Despite Q2 Exit

Daniel Ricciardo believes Visa Cash App RB had top ten pace after failing to reach Q3 at the 2024 Belgian Grand Prix.

Ricciardo was showing signs of good pace throughout Q1 and Q2 – going ninth in the first part of qualifying and being sixth at one point before being knocked out. The Australian driver could be set for a move back to Oracle Red Bull Racing so he needs a strong weekend for that possibility to rise, and his performance throughout qualifying certainly showed he’s been improving after a tricky start to the 2024 season.

Speaking to F1TV, Ricciardo spoke about his qualifying: “I reflect quite fondly on the session. I don’t love thirteenth – I do feel like we were better than that. It was a call we made, it didn’t seem like a silly one but it just didn’t work out for us.

“Q2 in the first run, we were in the top ten but rain started to come so we wanted to set the time now incase the rain got heavier and the track got slower, do everything we can, we improved a little bit but the rain stayed light enough that everyone was able to improve. We were back in the garage and that’s when we got knocked out.

“For sure, it’s frustrating but I don’t argue with our train of thought up to the moment. If it rains heavier then we look like the good guys so it just didn’t work out for us. I’m happy with the pace we had; I feel like every time we set a representative time, we were a top ten car. We didn’t get rewarded with it but I felt like we did a good job.”

Looking ahead to the race tomorrow, dry conditions are expected and Ricciardo is hoping to take advantage of some clever strategy calls and the element of unknown to work his way into the points and build up RB’s advantage over MoneyGram Haas F1 Team in the Constructors Championship.

He continued: “It’s tough! FP1 on Friday we weren’t great, FP2 we got better but now with the rain today, the tracks going to reset tomorrow so it’s kind of a little bit unknown going into the race. It won’t be that straightforward even if it’s a dry race – unsure about the moment about one stop or two stop.

“Starting outside the points gives us some hope that we can take advantage of some strategy, be smart, use the tyres well and try and make something happen.”