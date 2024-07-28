Formula 1

Russell Wins Belgian Grand Prix Before Being Handed Disqualification

By
3 Mins read
Share
Photo: Wolfgang Wilhelm

George Russell pulled of an impressive race at the 2024 Belgian Grand Prix to earn his third race victory but after the race the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team driver was disqualified due to his W15 being underweight.

Race Recap – The Action Before The Penalty

Charles Leclerc started on pole position and kept the lead off the line from pole. Sergio Pérez started on the front row but lost out to Lewis Hamilton on the start and fell further back throughout the race, ending the day in eighth as his Oracle Red Bull Racing future looks bleak.

While most of the field opted for a two-stop strategy, Russell took a gamble with a single pit stop on lap ten. It was a bold call, and he was nursing those hard tyres to the death as the race reached its climax. Hamilton was all over his teammate in the closing stages, but Russell held on and put in a defensive masterclass. It was a heart-stopping finish, with the Brit ultimately prevailing by half a second to claim his third Formula 1 victory.

There was a brilliant battle throughout the race from Hamilton down with Leclerc battling against the likes of Oscar Piastri, Max Verstappen, Lando Norris and Russell in different stages of the race. Fernando Alonso also opted for a one stop, and was able to stay in the points while Esteban Ocon managed to overtake Daniel Ricciardo in the last few laps to take the final points position.

The Penalty Drama

Russell’s victory was excellent – an expertly driven Grand Prix. The Brit managed his hard tyres from lap 11 until the end for his third race win ahead of Hamilton, who seemingly had the victory secured at one point in the day.

However, after the race a Technical Delegate’s Report released which said that while the car had initially been found to have been compliant with the minimum weight requirement of 798kg, 2.8 litres of fuel were then removed from the W15.

The original report said: “The car was not fully drained according to the draining procedure submitted by the team in their legality documents as TR Article 6.5.2 is fulfilled. The car was weighed again on the FIA inside and outside scales and the weight was 796.5 kg. The calibration of the outside and inside scales was confirmed and witnessed by the competitor. As this is 1.5 kg below the minimum weight requested in TR Article 4.1, which also has to be respected at all times during the competition, I am referring this matter to the stewards for their consideration.”

After a visit to the stewards, Russell was disqualified, as expected. The FIA released another document about their reasoning to do so. It said: “During the hearing the team representative confirmed that the measurement is correct and that all required procedures were performed correctly. The team also acknowledged that there were no mitigating circumstances and that it was a genuine error by the team. The stewards determine that Article 4.1 of the FIA Formula 1 Technical Regulations has been breached and therefore the standard penalty for such an infringement needs to be applied.”

Photo: Wolfgang Wilhelm

Where Did Everyone Finish After the Penalty?

Hamilton was second on the road, meaning Mercedes still win the race. The seven time world champion wins his second Grand Prix of the 2024 season after returning to the top step of the podium at Silverstone a few weeks back. Piastri moves up to second, while Leclerc gets onto the podium for Scuderia Ferrari.

Verstappen finishes fourth, ahead of Championship rival, Norris in fifth. Carlos Sainz Jr. ends the day in sixth, while Pérez could only muster up eighth after starting on the front row. Alonso moves up to eighth for Aston Martin Armaco F1 Team, with Ocon securing BWT Alpine F1 Team two points with a ninth place finish. Ricciardo got rewarded for a great drive thanks to the Russell disqualification, moving up to tenth.

Lance Stroll finished eleventh, with Alex Albon in twelfth. Pierre Gasly, Kevin Magnussen, Valtteri Bottas, Yuki Tsunoda, Logan Sargeant and Nico Hulkenberg ending up outside the points. Guanyu Zhou retired in the early stages, while race winner Russell was disqualified.

Changes to the Championship

Verstappen increases his lead in the Championship to 78 points over Norris. Russell had overtaken Pérez for seventh but falls back behind the Mexican after his DSQ. Meanwhile in the Constructors, McLaren F1 Team further close the gap on Red Bull, with the gap now at 43 points. Ricciardo’s point for Visa Cash App RB increases their advantage over MoneyGram Haas F1 Team to seven points.

Race Results + Championship Standing Tables

Position NO Driver  Car Laps  Time Points
DSQ63George RussellMercedes441:19:57.040N/A
144Lewis HamiltonMercedes44+0.52625
81Oscar PiastriMcLaren44+1.17318
16Charles LeclercFerrari44+8.54915
1Max VerstappenRed Bull44+9.22612
4Lando NorrisMcLaren44+9.85010
55Carlos SainzFerrari44+19.7958
11Sergio PérezRed Bull44+43.1957
14Fernando AlonsoAston Martin44+49.9634
31Esteban OconAlpine44+52.5522
10 3Daniel RicciardoRB44+54.9261
11 18Lance StrollAston Martin44+63.011s
12 23Alexander AlbonWilliams44+63.651s
13 10Pierre GaslyAlpine44+64.365s
14 20Kevin MagnussenHaas44+66.631s
15 77Valtteri BottasSauber44+70.638s
16 22Yuki TsunodaRB/Honda RBPT44+76.737s
17 2Logan SargeantWilliams44+86.057s
18 27Nico HülkenbergHaas44+88.833s
DNF24Zhou GuanyuSauber5

Constructors Championship:

POSTEAMPTS
1Red Bull Racing Honda RBPT408
2McLaren Mercedes366
3Ferrari345
4Mercedes266
5Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes73
6RB Honda RBPT34
7Haas Ferrari27
8Alpine Renault11
9Williams Mercedes4
10Kick Sauber Ferrari0

Drivers Championship:

POSTEAMPTS
1Max Verstappen 277
2Lando Norris 199
3Charles Leclerc 177
4Oscar Piastri 167
5Carlos Sainz 162
6Lewis Hamilton 150
7Sergio Pérez 131
8George Russell 116
9Fernando Alonso 49
10Lance Stroll24
11Nico Hulkenberg 22
12Yuki Tsunoda22
13Daniel Ricciardo13
14*Ollie Bearman*6
15 Pierre Gasly5
16Kevin Magnussen5
17Esteban Ocon5
18Alex Albon4
19Zhou Guanyu0
20 Logan Sargeant0
21Valtteri Bottas0
*Ollie Bearman only competed in one round of the 2024 Formula 1 season
Share
Related posts
Formula 1

Leclerc Admits Rain Helped with Qualifying Performance at Belgian GP

By
1 Mins read
Charles Leclerc admitted that the challenging conditions were a main catalyst for his performance in qualifying for the Belgian Grand Prix.
Formula 1

Ricciardo Pleased with Qualifying Pace Despite Q2 Exit

By
2 Mins read
Daniel Ricciardo believes RB had more pace than their Q2 qualifying exit showed, claiming that he could’ve made the top ten if they got it right.
Formula 1

Tsunoda Set to Help Ricciardo in Belgian GP Qualifying

By
1 Mins read
Yuki Tsunoda revealed that he’ll be helping Daniel Ricciardo in qualifying on Saturday due to his penalty that will see him start at the back of the grid.