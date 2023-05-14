Extreme E

Veloce becomes first multi-time winner of 2023 in Hydro X Prix 2

By
2 Mins read
Credit: Alastair Staley

Attrition and low visibility due to rain and mud were key issues in Sunday’s Hydro X Prix, but Veloce Racing was not fazed in the slightest as Kevin Hansen and Molly Taylor won their second heat and led all four laps of the Grand Final to secure their second win of the Extreme E season. While it has only been four races, Veloce is already the first team in 2023 with multiple victories after taking the season opener.

In their new red livery, Veloce held off a late charge from McLaren XE, who had to settle for second in their first final of the season. Although they came up short of victory, runner-up was still a strong rebound for McLaren after being among the many victims of the heat races; during the first lap of Heat #1 in Qualifying #2, Emma Gilmour drifted into the hay bales while racing Timo Scheider who also crashed into them as did Klara Andersson while trying to avoid them.

“We had a tough weekend, much tougher than Saudi Arabia,” said Hansen. “We didn’t really have anything on our side yesterday, so to finally get into the Grand Final and have all our support on GridPlay really helped.

“It was nice after Friday, with our double P1s in Free Practice, to come back and actually get on top. It was a huge effort from the team to pull through in such difficult conditions. They gave me full rein for an hour before the Final and quick decisions on set-up and everything. It was really cool to pull it off.”

Chip Ganassi Racing joined Veloce and McLaren on the podium as the last finisher. ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team and Rosberg X Racing had wrecked together, with RXR’s Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky describing the race as a “mud-blinded final with wipers out of action”.

Saturday winner X44 struggled on Sunday as they fell behind in the first heat due to damage before crashing out of the Redemption Race. Carl Cox Motorsport failed to start the latter following the aforementioned heat accident.

Grand Final results

FinishNumberTeamTotal TimeDriver #1Driver #2
15Veloce Racing12:52.662Kevin HansenMolly Taylor
258NEOM McLaren XE12:59.082Tanner FoustEmma Gilmour
399GMC Hummer EV Chip Ganassi Racing13:13.153RJ AndersonAmanda Sorensen
455ACCIONA | Sainz XE TeamDNFMattias EkströmLaia Sanz
56Rosberg X RacingDNFJohan KristofferssonMikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky

Redemption Race results

FinishNumberTeamTotal TimeDriver #1Driver #2
122JBXE12:19.448Andreas BakkerudHedda Hosås
223Andretti ALTAWKILAT Extreme E12:24.416Timmy HansenCatie Munnings
3125ABT CUPRA XE12:49.982Nasser Al-AttiyahKlara Andersson
444X44 Vida Carbon RacingDNFFraser McConnellCristina Gutiérrez
58Carl Cox MotorsportDNSTimo ScheiderChristine GZ

Qualifying results

Round #1

Heat #1

FinishNumberTeamDriver #1Driver #2
199GMC Hummer EV Chip Ganassi RacingRJ AndersonAmanda Sorensen
26Rosberg X RacingJohan KristofferssonMikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky
3125ABT CUPRA XENasser Al-AttiyahKlara Andersson
444X44 Vida Carbon RacingFraser McConnellCristina Gutiérrez
58Carl Cox MotorsportChristine GZTimo Scheider

Heat #2

FinishNumberTeamDriver #1Driver #2
155ACCIONA | Sainz XE TeamMattias EkströmLaia Sanz
258NEOM McLaren XETanner FoustEmma Gilmour
35Veloce RacingKevin HansenMolly Taylor
422JBXEAndreas BakkerudHedda Hosås
523Andretti ALTAWKILAT Extreme ETimmy HansenCatie Munnings

Round #2

Heat #1

FinishNumberTeamDriver #1Driver #2
199GMC Hummer EV Chip Ganassi RacingAmanda SorensenRJ Anderson
258NEOM McLaren XEEmma GilmourTanner Foust
322JBXEHedda HosåsAndreas Bakkerud
48Carl Cox Motorsport †Timo ScheiderChristine GZ
5125ABT CUPRA XE †Klara AnderssonNasser Al-Attiyah
† – Did not finish

Heat #2

FinishNumberTeamDriver #1Driver #2
15Veloce RacingMolly TaylorKevin Hansen
223Andretti ALTAWKILAT Extreme ECatie MunningsTimmy Hansen
344X44 Vida Carbon RacingCristina GutiérrezFraser McConnell
46Rosberg X Racing †Mikaela Åhlin-KottulinskyJohan Kristoffersson
555ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team †Laia SanzMattias Ekström
