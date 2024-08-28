EnergyLandia Taurus Factory Team formed

The Goczał family has partnered with Wevers Sport to establish the EnergyLandia Taurus Factory Team, consolidating the Taurus T3 Max’s rally raid operations into a single coordinated works team.

Consisting of patriarch Marek, his brother Michał, and son Eryk, the Goczałs oversee EnergyLandia Rally Team. The outfit has enjoyed much success in rally raid that includes Michał finishing runner-up in the 2022 World Rally-Raid Championship for SSVs and Eryk becoming the youngest Dakar Rally winner when he claimed the SSV title in 2023. The family moved up to the Challenger category at that year’s Rallye du Maroc in Tauruses, where Eryk dominated early before retiring with a mechanical failure while Marek won ahead of class champion Seth Quintero.

Eryk’s run continued at the 2024 Dakar Rally when he won five of the first six stages to build a convincing lead in the Challenger ranking, only for him and Michał to be disqualfied for a noncompliant clutch; Marek also retired from the race. After focusing on other matters during the spring, they returned to form when Eryk won his class at the Baja España Aragón in July.

On Tuesday, EnergyLandia expanded their alliance with the Taurus project to become the de facto factory team.

“The last few months have been a time of our intense work on the project, which leads us to the Dakar Rally 2025, where we will appear as the only Taurus factory team,” wrote Eryk. “This is the result of the joint forces of Energylandia Rally Team and Dutch Wevers Sport B.V.

“Together we are working on the development of the Taurus T3 MAX and we know that together we will prepare the best Dakar car in the T3 category. We are not slowing down, we are testing and refining every smallest detail. We believe that together we are unstoppable.”

The Taurus is a joint effort between Wevers Sport and MCE-5 Development and one of the top Challenger vehicles today. Despite the Goczals’ exit, Cristina Gutiérrez and Mitch Guthrie led a 1–2 finish at Dakar for the Taurus, and the car ultimately won nine of twelve stages total even without Eryk’s contributions.

Their next race, the Rallye du Maroc, is on 6–11 October. The 2025 Dakar Rally runs 3–17 January.