Hertz Team JOTA Partners With Cadillac Racing For 2025 FIA World Endurance Championship

Cadillac Racing have announced they will be partnering with Hertz Team JOTA for the 2025 FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC). The privateer team, currently running two Porsche 963s, will combine with the American giants to create Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA and will field two cars in what is expected to be an extremely competitive 2025 grid.

Cadillac and Hertz Team JOTA battle at the 6 Hours of São Paulo. Credit: Julien Delfosse / DPPI

Hertz Team JOTA have gone from strength to strength since joining the Hypercar class in 2023. Originally entering as a one-car outfit, they put on a great display throughout the season, including a memorable stint in the lead of the 2023 Centenary 24 Hours of Le Mans. On the anniversary of entering the championship for the first time, the British-based team secured a magnificent victory at the 2024 6 Hours of Spa.

Having been a superb privateer team, JOTA Sport are now relishing the prospect of being a manufacturer team. Cadillac Racing have demonstrated great pace with their Cadillac V-Series.R machine with its thunderous 5.5 litre V8 engine, but have been thwarted by technical infringements and unfortunate on-track incidents which has led to a disappointing position so far in the points table.

So far no driver announcements have been made. However, both the American giant and the plucky British privateer have a great pool of talent from which to draw.

The race winning #12 Hertz Team JOTA Porsche 963. Credit: Mike Widdowson / MJW Media

“JOTA has always strived to become a manufacturer team, so now joining forces with Cadillac is the realization of this goal” enthused Sam Hignett, Hertz Team JOTA’s Director and Founder. “Having competed against the Cadillac V-Series.R for the last two seasons, we have experienced how competitive it is and we are genuinely honored to be entrusted with fielding its cars from 2025 onward. We are in the privileged position to have enjoyed record-breaking success in the FIA World Endurance Championship, especially at Le Mans, and we are very much looking forward to continuing this success with Cadillac and Hertz.”

“Cadillac is proud to be racing against the best in the world as part of the FIA World Endurance Championship, and that includes Hertz Team JOTA” echoed John Roth, Global Cadillac’s Vice President. “We are thrilled to welcome Hertz Team JOTA next year, bringing decades of racing and technical expertise together, to achieve continued success on the track and create new advocates for our brand around the globe.”

The next round of the 2024 FIA WEC is Cadillac Racing’s home race, the Lone Star Le Mans at the Circuit Of The Americas on 1 September.