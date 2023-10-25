Off Road

Max Gordon, SPEED UTV headline NORRA 500

Credit: SPEED UTV

Robby Gordon‘s SPEED UTV brand has been making waves in the off-road community since its introduction before beginning competition in 2023. This past weekend, the manufacturer enjoyed its strongest race so far as his son Max Gordon was the fastest UTV overall in the NORRA 500.

Five SPEED UTVs took part, all of which completed the race. Max’s SPEED UTT, a racing variant of the El Diablo, won the Evolution Production Turbo UTV class with jet ski world champion Kole Cramer as his co-driver; the two’s total time of 9:16:11 was nearly twenty-five minutes faster than the Polaris of Javier Gonzalez. Robby was third in class, followed by John Spar (seventh in the SPEED UTV Bandit) and Brad Halco (eleventh in a SPEED UTT). The fifth SPEED, an El Jefe model, won the Evolution Four-Seat class with Chris Knippelberg.

SPEED UTV, which has occupied much of Gordon’s time, partnered with NORRA to provide a support programme for participating drivers at the 500. The company also offered USD$10 thousand (€9,463.55) for the winners of the Evolution Production Turbo UTV and Evolution 2000 classes, the latter claimed by Thomas Purcell.

The younger Gordon’s victory marks the first major triumph for SPEED UTV since débuting competitively. Both Gordons retired from King of the Hammers in February before tackling the Mint 400 a month later, where Max finished eighth in class. Robby’s increasing focus on the company forced his Stadium Super Trucks to drop a trip to Toronto in 2022, while their 2023 calendar was only two rounds long though returns to Australia have been considered. In August, Gordon set up a new engine division for SPEED UTV after moving to a North Carolina facility formerly owned by NASCAR team Gillett Evernham Motorsports

Dave Mason Jr. won the overall among all forty-nine finishers for the second year in a row. Defending NORRA 500 UTV champion P.J. Jones, a friend of Gordon’s, retired after three stages.

Formula Drift champion Chris Forsberg won in the Evolution Class 7100 category, driving a modified Nissan Frontier with NISMO Off Road parts. Skateboarding star Letícia Bufoni served as his navigator in her first desert race, having made her motorsport début in what is now Nitrocross’ side-by-side category in 2022.

Bruce Anderson and John Bonanni were the only drivers to sweep the 2023 NORRA events, respectively winning the Evolution Trophy Lite and Vintage Open Truck Rear Leafs at the Mexican 1000 in early May.

Class winners

Group 1

ClassOverall FinishNumberDriverVehicleTotal Time
Evolution 2000 Class81979Thomas Purcell2022 Polaris Pro R9:18:14
Evolution 4-Seat UTV39139Chris Knippelberg2023 SPEED UTV El Jefe12:26:46
Evolution 61006223Tony Murray2016 Geiser Trophy Truck Spec9:15:29
Evolution Heavy Metal10811Trevor Glidden1988 Chevrolet 15009:39:21
Evolution Production N/A UTV491978T. Bradley Millner2015 Polaris RZR 1000 N/A19:45:07
Evolution Production Turbo UTV7977Max Gordon2023 SPEED UTT9:16:11
Evolution Ultra 4×4353013Jack Mildwaters2021 Ford Bronco11:36:09
Evolution Unlimited Buggy1165Dave Mason Jr.2020 Class 1 Unlimited8:30:01
Evolution Unlimited Truck248Craig McCarthy2015 Geiser Trophy Truck8:32:33
Vintage Class 547514Carl Rohrer1982 Volkswagen Baja15:36:04

Group 2

ClassOverall FinishNumberDriverVehicleTotal Time
Challenger Buggy20540Joe Dean1993 Chenowth 4LWD15:03:35
Challenger Truck24869Matt Johnson1969 Ford F10022:17:35
Evolution Class 7100217164Chris Forsberg2023 Nissan Frontier17:18:15
Evolution Meyers Manx9382Richard Cushman2020 Meyers Manx Dual Sport12:19:47
Evolution Prerun Buggy52008Shawn Aldridge2016 ES Motorsports Prerunner10:56:47
Evolution Prerun Truck21453Clinton Pierce1997 Ford Ranger10:15:08
Evolution Rally Car2690Mikhail Sidorov1999 Isuzu VehiCROSS26:15:00
Evolution Trophy Lite136036Bruce Anderson2022 Trophy Lite13:00:17
Legend BuggyDNFN/ANo FinishersN/ADNF
Pioneer 4×425407Eric Olson1973 Ford Bronco24:47:33
Pioneer Buggy6305Ramon Castro1972 Funco SS111:10:26
Pioneer CarDNFN/ANo FinishersN/ADNF
Pioneer Truck18304Mac Johnson1975 Dodge D100 Stepside14:06:16
Vintage 4-Cylinder Buggy133Bob Howie1989 Chenowth DR29:16:34
Vintage 6-Cylinder TruckDNFN/ANo FinishersN/ADNF
Vintage Class 1/2-160031655Jean-Paul Cyr2004 Porter 160010:15:34
Vintage Class 11121177Ramon Manriquez1987 Volkswagen Bocho Spec12:55:59
Vintage Open Truck 4×422802Roland Sarmiento1989 Ford Bronco19:09:30
Vintage Open Truck Rear Leafs23826John Bonanni1978 Ford Truck19:40:56
Vintage Open Truck16821Richard Rasmussen1992 Chevrolet 150013:48:46
