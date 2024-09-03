Kamena Rally Team to run 2024 Baja 1000

In November, Kamena Rally Team will tackle a slightly different Baja from what they’re used to when they make their SCORE International débuts at the legendary Baja 1000. Tomasz Białkowski and Dariusz Baśkiewicz will pilot a Can-Am Maverick X3 in the Pro UTV Turbo class.

“Participating in the Baja 1000 is the fulfillment of one of our biggest dreams,” said Białkowski on Tuesday. “Ever since we saw the Mexican competition live, taking part in this rally has been on our minds. It’s a very challenging and demanding race, but for us, nothing is impossible. We are ready and will give it our all.”

Kamena Rally Team competes in cross-country bajas, a discipline inspired by desert races in Baja California like the 1000 but are otherwise a different form of off-road racing. A Baja desert race is a point-to-point event that typically takes place in a single day, whereas a cross-country baja is basically a shorter rally raid.

Białkowski is currently fifth in the FIA European Baja Cup overall standings and second in the SSV points battle, having won his class in two of three starts at the Baja TT Dehesa Extremadura and Hungarian Baja. In late August, Białkowski was the top SSV at the FIA World Baja Cup‘s Baja Poland in his home country.

The team is currently aiming to race the Dakar Rally after their 2024 entry was aborted because their Polaris did not meet FIA regulation. Kamena eventually switched to a Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo RR for the 2024 season.

While rally raids and desert racing have their differences, it is not uncommon to see racers compete in both disciplines. For example, Brock Heger, who spoke with The Checkered Flag in August, is one of the top SCORE UTV drivers today and slated to run the 2025 Dakar in the SSV class.

“The rally in Mexico differs from the rallies we have participated in so far because we have the opportunity to familiarise ourselves with the course,” Baśkiewicz added, referring to how SCORE lets competitors pre-run the course days in advance. “The first pass, which we will spread over four days, will allow us to get to know the route thoroughly, create our own track, and choose the right pace. This will prepare us for the main start, which is in November.”

The Baja 1000 will take place on 12–17 November. While most drivers tend to enter next week’s Baja 400 as a dress rehearsal for the 1000, Kamena does not plan to do so.