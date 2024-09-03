Ye Yifei: “I can’t describe what I am feeling.”

Ferrari AF Corse drivers have been reflecting on a historic day for Ferrari following their win at the Lone Star Le Mans, the 6th round of the 2024 FIA World Endurance Championship. Their victory means that the Italian marque won two world championship races on the same day for the first time in their history, following a superb victory for Charles Leclerc at Monza in the 2024 Italian Grand Prix.

The Lone Star Le Mans podium (L-R): #7 Toyota Gazoo Racing, #83 AF Corse, #50 Ferrari AF Corse. Credit: Ferrari Media Centre

The weekend started strong for the Scuderia, with all three of their Ferrari 499P race cars qualifying in the top 5 of the grid. The blemish on the weekend came for the pole position #51 car, which was forced to retire within the first two hours of the race following damage caused by contact as Antonio Giovinazzi attempted to lap two cars at the hairpin turn 12.

That left the factory #50 car and the privately run #83 AF Corse car to defend Ferrari’s honour and fight for victory. Following a fantastic battle with other competitors, such as the #2 Cadillac Racing car and the #7 Toyota Gazoo Racing car. The Toyota had to serve a drive through penalty with 45 minutes remaining, giving the #83 Ferrari some breathing space at the front, giving them the opportunity to make it to the line on demonstrably worse tyres than an absolutely charging Toyota. In the end, the winning margin after six hours of racing was a mere 1.7 seconds.

This victory has been a long time coming for the #83 team. They have been extremely fast all season, particularly at the 2024 24 Hours of Le Mans. The distinctive yellow Ferrari was very competitive, indeed battling for the win, until disaster struck in the 20th hour of the mammoth endurance race. They pitted with smoke billowing from the car and they was forced to retire.

The victorious #83 crew of Ye Yifei and Robert Kubica get a lift from fellow driver Robert Shwartzman. Credit: Clément Luck / DPPI

“I can’t describe what I am feeling” enthused an ecstatic Ye Yifei, part of the #83 driver squad. “We began the weekend in the best possible way with a strong qualifying performance, and the race itself was flawless, with no mistakes from the team or us drivers. They are proud to be part of this extraordinary day for Ferrari, which has won in the FIA WEC and Formula 1 here in America and Italy. We have finally gained payback after the unfortunate race at Le Mans. This win repays us for so much effort and gives us confidence heading into the season’s final two races.”

“Today, we have written a page of history for Ferrari and our team” Robert Shwartzman beamed. “It was a very difficult race” he added, being in a better position than most to understand that, having been the driver who withstood the onslaught from Toyota at the end of the race. “Toyota was a tough opponent and put us under a lot of pressure. However, in the end, we maintained our lead and achieved an outstanding result. I want to thank the entire team for their outstanding work and my teammates, who were really strong. After our retirement at Le Mans, where we were big contenders for so long, I’ve been waiting for a moment like this.”

The #50 Ferrari with the iconic tower at the Circuit of the Americas. Credit: Ferrari Media Centre

For the #50 Ferrari, this result helps boost their championship chances. They are now tied in 2nd in the championship with the #7 Toyota Gazoo Racing team on 113 points, just 12 points adrift of the #6 Porsche Penske Motorsport team who lead the championship. With 25 points available for the win at the upcoming 6 Hours of Fuji, Toyota’s home race, and 38 points for winning the season finale, the 8 Hours of Bahrain, the championship is still very much all to play for.

Le Mans winner Nicklas Nielsen, driver of the #50 car, was philosophical in his response to the race. “We secured third place,” he mused, “which, while leaving us with some regret as we were aiming for the top spot, still allowed us to gain valuable points for the standings. Now, we turn our focus to the next race at Fuji in a fortnight. Although the Japanese track may not be the one that best suits our 499P, we’ll give it our all to keep our championship challenge alive.”

The penultimate round of the 2024 FIA World Endurance Championship is the 6 Hours of Fuji on Sunday 15 September. Follow The Checkered Flag for full race reports and updates on all the action.