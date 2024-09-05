Zdenek Kahanek, 1942–2024

Zdeněk Kahánek, a Tatra employee who went on to race the Dakar Rally, passed away Thursday. He was 81 years old.

Growing up in the Tatra Mountains, Kahánek attended a mechanical engineering school in Kopřivnice. After completing his mandatory two-year service in the Czechoslovak military, he was hired by Tatra Trucks as a test driver in 1963 on trucks like the 813, 148, and 815.

In 1986, Tatra began selling trucks to foreign customers interested in running the Paris–Dakar Rally. Kahánek’s familiarity with the 815 prompted the manufacturer to enlist him as the driver of a factory-backed truck, and he made his debut that year in a 6×6 815 VE nicknamed “Ostrý-II”.

While Tatra coworker Karel Loprais often stole the show in the Truck category as the 1988 winner and eventual six-time champion, Kahánek had his moments as well. He defeated Loprais outright when he finished third in class at the 1990 race and thirty-third overall.

Kahánek continued to race the Dakar through 1994 but exited in his last start. He remained involved with the race by driving service trucks over the next two years before retiring for good in 2003.

In 2017, he got behind the wheel of Ostrý-II once more alongside co-drivers Josef Kalina and Miroslav Gumulec. Tatra had acquired the truck the year prior and conducted an extensive restoration that spanned 270 days,

“Today, on 5 September 2024, Zdeněk Kahánek left for motorsport heaven. Tatra Trucks extends its sincere and deep condolences to his family. Zdeněk will be missed,” begins a statement from the company. “He dedicated his entire life to the Tatra brand. In both professional and competitive capacities, he contributed to building the company’s reputation.

“In the 1980s and 1990s, he represented the brand with T 815 racing trucks in Europe and Africa, including the renowned Dakar Rally. During the early stages of Tatra’s participation in the world’s toughest marathon rally, he was the undisputed leader of the factory team. In this role, he paved the way for Tatra’s future competitive successes.

“Zdeněk Kahánek was an excellent driver and an even better mechanic who knew Tatra trucks down to the last detail. He left a lasting mark at Tatra. We remember him with honour.”

Zdeněk Kahánek: 15 October 1942 – 5 September 2024