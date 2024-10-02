2024 Rallye du Maroc: “All the main tracks, which used to be visible, have disappeared” – Isidre Esteve

Like many of those entered, Isidre Esteve plans to use the Rallye du Maroc as a dress rehearsal for the 2025 Dakar Rally. However, the historically severe floods that pervaded Morocco in September have thrown a bit of a twist into everyone’s preparations.

Torrential downpours in mid-September resulted in catastrophic flooding that killed over twenty people in Morocco and neighbouring Algeria. Much of it was concentrated near Merzouga, a popular hotspot for Moroccan cross-country rallies and resulted in massive pools of water being created inside what are usually dry lakes. The Baja Morocco, which took place a week before the Rallye du Maroc, had to readjust its route to go around the affected sites.

Rallye du Maroc director David Castéra stressed last week that the race will proceed as scheduled, though officials have been scanning the course to analyse the damage ahead of time and tweaks to the route can be made if necessary.

“The chotts have flooded, and lakes have formed in front of the dunes of Merzouga, something I’ve never seen before,” said Esteve. “All the main tracks, which used to be visible, have disappeared. No track is obvious. This will make the rally very challenging in terms of navigation. We like that; we’ll see what pace we’re capable of maintaining.”

Esteve finished thirteenth in the Ultimate class at the 2023 Rallye du Maroc, ahead of his ninteenth career Dakar Rally in January; he placed thirty-sixth overall in that event. The 2025 Dakar will be his twentieth total and tenth in a car after starting his career on a bike.

Morocco is often used for additional desert rally preparation since the Dakar, in Saudi Arabia, has such a similar environmental profile. As the last race of the World Rally-Raid Championship, Esteve also notes it is utilised by the Amaury Sport Organisation—who oversees it and Dakar—to test any new rules for 2025.

“This allows us to go into the Dakar with no doubts,” Esteve continued. “Secondly, the terrain is very similar. The tracks in northern Saudi Arabia are very much like those in the Rallye du Maroc. And lastly, we need to be in racing rhythm because the Dakar 2025 is just around the corner, and we need speed, confidence, and a strong understanding with the co-driver. In short, it’s time to get back into competition.”

Esteve will once again race the Toyota Hilux T1+ for Repsol Toyota Rally Team, continuing to use a petrol-based V8 engine powered by renewable fuel from Repsol. The fuel compound for Morocco is seventy percent organic waste.

After Dakar, Esteve entered the BP Ultimate Rally-Raid in Portugal and finished ninth.

The 2024 Rallye du Maroc will take place on 6–11 October.