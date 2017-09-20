Mahindra stick with Rosenqvist and Heidfeld

Mahindra Racing have confirmed that they will be retaining Nick Heidfeld and Felix Rosenqvist for the 2017-18 season.

The move had been widely expected after the Indian team had their best ever season in Formula E, which included winning their first race and achieving ten podiums throughout the year.

The only question mark had been over the future of Rosenqvist, who was believed to have an offer to drive in Indycar for next season.

The Swede however has committed his future to the team by signing a multi-year deal, something which he said was always his intention when he joined the team.

“I’m thrilled to be back for a second season in Formula E and to extend my relationship with Mahindra Racing,” Rosenqvist said.

“That was our mutual intention from the very beginning, and we’ve already completed a series of promising tests with the M4Electro in recent months.

“Moving into season four, I will draw on everything I learned in 2016/17 to try and lift us to the next level. It will be a massive challenge with stiff competition, but we have a solid foundation and are all fully-committed to taking the fight to the very best.”

Heidfeld also said he was delighted to be at a team that he believed was only getting stronger.

He said, “I am proud to be part of Mahindra Racing where we have been going from strength to strength in Formula-E.

“It’s exactly where I want to be and I am delighted to extend my contract and commitment to target even more success. I am thrilled and can’t wait to compete in my M4-Electro in this ever-improving championship.”

Panasonic Jaguar Racing are due to announce their line-up for season four of the series tomorrow, with rumours indicating that inaugural champion Nelson Piquet Jr is set to switch to the British squad from NIO.