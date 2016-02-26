Five BTCC Teams Take Testing Trip To Portimao

A total of five Dunlop MSA British Touring Car Championship teams kicked off a three-day test at Portimao today, as build-up towards the 2016 season ramps up.

The action took place on Friday (26 February) under mixed conditions at the Autódromo Internacional do Algarve in Portugal, with six cars from the five outfits making the trip.

Motorbase Performance arrived with their two Ford Focus ST machines for former champion Andrew Jordan and team stalwart Mat Jackson, joined by the Mercedes A-Class pairing of Adam Morgan (WIX Racing) and Aiden Moffat (Laser Tools Racing) for Ciceley Motorsport.

Tom Ingram meanwhile gave his 2016 Speedworks Motorsport Toyota Avensis its maiden run, alongside the similar car of Handy Motorsport‘s newest recruit, Rob Austin.