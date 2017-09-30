Brett Smith Heads Eurotech 1-2 in Brands Free Practice 2

A late surge from rookie Brett Smith gave Eurotech Honda a 1-2 in the timesheets for Free Practice 2 at Brands Hatch, pipping his team-mate Jack Goff by a tenth late in the session.

Smith had already featured in the top three in this morning’s opening practice run, but improved by six tenths between FP1 and FP2 by registering the quickest time of all with only three minutes remaining.

Goff had held the fastest time for much of the forty minutes of practice. Both Eurotechs had demonstrated their determination by skipping the queue in pit-lane, driving around the stationary Motorbase Fords as the field awaited the green light to begin the session.

Gordon Shedden made it a Honda Civic 1-2-3 with a late charge of his own, edging ahead of FP1 pace-setter Adam Morgan late in the session. Rounding out the top five, Tom Ingram bounced back from a dodgy clutch earlier in the morning, which had been damaged by debris in morning practice.

It was not all plain sailing for Honda however, as Matt Simpson was black flagged late in proceedings, being forced to sit out the last ten minutes of running.

Ash Sutton continued to show better pace than title rival Colin Turkington in FP2, going nearly three tenths quicker than the BMW driver in eighth place. Turkington’s time, three quarters of a second off Smith’s pace, was only good enough for 18th in comparison.