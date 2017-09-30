BTCC

Brett Smith Heads Eurotech 1-2 in Brands Free Practice 2

200 Views
Credit: BTCC Media

A late surge from rookie Brett Smith gave Eurotech Honda a 1-2 in the timesheets for Free Practice 2 at Brands Hatch, pipping his team-mate Jack Goff by a tenth late in the session.

Smith had already featured in the top three in this morning’s opening practice run, but improved by six tenths between FP1 and FP2 by registering the quickest time of all with only three minutes remaining.

Goff had held the fastest time for much of the forty minutes of practice. Both Eurotechs had demonstrated their determination by skipping the queue in pit-lane, driving around the stationary Motorbase Fords as the field awaited the green light to begin the session.

Gordon Shedden made it a Honda Civic 1-2-3 with a late charge of his own, edging ahead of FP1 pace-setter Adam Morgan late in the session. Rounding out the top five, Tom Ingram bounced back from a dodgy clutch earlier in the morning, which had been damaged by debris in morning practice.

It was not all plain sailing for Honda however, as Matt Simpson was black flagged late in proceedings, being forced to sit out the last ten minutes of running.

Ash Sutton continued to show better pace than title rival Colin Turkington in FP2, going nearly three tenths quicker than the BMW driver in eighth place. Turkington’s time, three quarters of a second off Smith’s pace, was only good enough for 18th in comparison.

PosDriverTeamClassTimeLaps
1Brett SmithEurotech Racing1:31.36219
2Jack GoffEurotech Racing+0.11118
3Gordon SheddenHalfords Yuasa RacingM+0.24218
4Adam MorganCiceley Motorsport+0.27921
5Tom IngramSpeedworks Motorsport+0.30014
6Dave NewshamBTC Norlin Racing+0.30417
7Jake HillTAG Racing+0.35315
8Ashley SuttonAdrian Flux Subaru RacingM+0.38819
9Jason PlatoAdrian Flux Subaru RacingM+0.42518
10Rory ButcherMotorbase Performance+0.48819
11Rob AustinHandy Motorsport+0.50011
12Senna ProctorPower Maxed RacingM+0.56216
13Mat JacksonMotorbase Performance+0.59517
14Matt NealHalfords Yuasa RacingM+0.65018
15Andrew JordanBMW Pirtek RacingM+0.67719
16Aiden MoffatLaser Tools Racing+0.70719
17Tom ChiltonPower Maxed RacingM+0.75118
18Colin TurkingtonTeam BMWM+0.76416
19James ColeAdrian Flux Subaru RacingM+0.79021
20Josh CookMG Racing RCIB InsuranceM+0.83718

Related Posts