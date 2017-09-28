Joel Eriksson: “I’m so thrilled to finally be back on top”

Joel Eriksson recovered from a mid-season lull to claim two victories, both from pole position, and a second place across the three races at the Red Bull Ring last weekend to move himself to within six points of second place in the FIA European Formula 3 Championship standings.

The Motopark driver had shown great skills in making up ground throughout the season after difficult qualifying results, but this time his qualifying was good, and although he finished second to Callum Ilott in race one, he was able to repel the challenge of Lando Norris in both races two and three to take the wins.

Eriksson’s win in race two was his first since he won race three at the Hungaroring back in June, and the Swede was delighted to finally return to the top step of the podium, and he was full of praise for his team for giving him such a great car to drive.

”An absolutely fantastic feeling, and I’m so thrilled to finally be back on top,” said Eriksson. ”We’ve been working so hard to turn this around, and to go away from here with two pole positions, two wins and a second place just goes to show what we’re really capable of.

“There were some close moments with Lando, especially in the final race when he had two new tyres and I had four used, but eventually I managed to come out on top.

“I have to thank the team for giving me a great car this weekend – it’s been a pleasure to drive.”