Maximilian Günther: “Anything can happen in motor racing”

Maximilian Günther needs three wins and three non-scores from Lando Norris to take the title in Germany - Credit: FIA Formula 3 European Championship

Maximilian Günther remains in the hunt for the 2017 FIA European Formula 3 Championship title heading into the season finale at the Hockenheimring, but sits seventy-two points behind Lando Norris with only seventy-five points available after a winless weekend at the Red Bull Ring.

The Prema Powerteam driver needed a last lap crash for Norris after the Briton colliding with Ralf Aron to remain in contention for the title, and when Joey Mawson took a time penalty for track limit offences, it promoted him up to fifth and ensured the title battle continued onwards into Germany, after earlier finishing third and seventh in races one and two.

Günther insists he will do everything he can to win at the Hockenheimring, even if circumstances will be completely out of his control as to where Norris will finish, but he acknowledges that anything can happen in motor sport, and he refuses to give up on his dream.

“I will do my very best to win the championship as long as it’s still mathematically possible,” said Günther. “That’s my goal, and that’s why I’m in this sport.

“However, I am enough of a realist to know that it’s going to be a difficult undertaking, because it’s not solely up to me to win the title.

“Anything can happen in motor racing and in sport in general as we’ve already experienced, so I’ll approach the season finale in a very focused manner to get the maximum out of myself and our overall package.”