Rob Collard Withdraws From BTCC Season Finale

Rob Collard has withrdrawn from the British Touring Car Championship season finale at Brands Hatch after free practice, citing medical grounds for his withdrawal.

Collard had been involved in an accident at the previous round in Silverstone with Will Burns, which had written off the BMW of the former, and led the latter to withdraw from Brands Hatch well ahead of this weekend through injury.

Having sought medical advice following free practice, Collard was advised to withdraw from the remainder of the weekend.

This leaves Colin Turkington to fight for the championship with one less team-mate to assist, the Northern Irishman currently ten points adrift of points leader Ash Sutton with three races remaining.