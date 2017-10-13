Advantage Audi at the Hockenheimring

Mike Rockenfeller came out on top in practice at the Hockenheimring for this weekend’s 2017 DTM Series season finale.

In the tight 30 minute session, which saw first to 13th separated by less than a second, Rockenfeller narrowly edged stable-mates Rene Rast and Mattias Ekström.

The trio are of course three of the six title challengers heading into the final round of the 2017 campaign.

Lucas Auer was fourth fastest and the best placed non-Audi in his Mercedes with a time just 0.218 seconds shy of Rockenfeller.

The top five was completed by 2005 champion Gary Paffett with his fellow Briton and third placed man in the championship Jamie Green sixth fastest.

It was a disappointing session for BMW with Bruno Spengler in ninth place their best placed driver leading a quintet of the Munich based outfit as Maxime Martin completed the top ten followed by defending champion Marco Wittmann, who is still within the chance of retaining his title, Augusto Farfus and Timo Glock.

Despite setting the fastest time Rockenfeller feels there is still room for improvement from his RS5 DTM going into tomorrow.

Qualifying for the first race this weekend gets underway at 11.45 local time with the race taking place at 14.45 which will last for 55 minutes plus one lap.