Blomqvist Claims Pole Position for DTM Finale at Hockenheim

Tom Blomqvist came out the quickest in the final DTM Series qualifying session of the year at the Hockenheimring.

The Briton is joined in the top three by Rene Rast and Marco Wittmann.

A red flag halted the session with just 10 minutes remaining on the clock after a drain came up at Turn 1 causing parts of cars and oil to be sprayed across the track.

Before the red flag period, which last over half an hour, Blomqvist sat as third fastest behind Wittmann and Rast.

Outgoing champion Wittmann went quickest on his first attempt before setting the best lap of the weekend – 1m30.564 – the next time round.

The drain cover was loosened by Mercedes driver Gary Paffett which then collected his stable-mate Paul di Resta with the Scotsman sustaining a left-front puncture.

Track works headed out to make repairs as the missing cover had left a sizable hole in the ground.

When the session resumed, neither Wittmann nor Rast were able to improve on their initial lap times, as Blomqvist leapfrogged the pair of them with a lap time of 1m30.491.

Rast, managed to pump one more quick lap out of his Audi to split the BMW pair to claim second as well as two bonus points. The German is the best placed out of those in the championship fight.

Wittmann had to settle for third place with Lucas Auer in fourth.

Yesterday’s race winner Jamie Green qualified fifth fastest but has a 10 place grid penalty after he received his fifth caution of the season. As a result he will start from 15th place.

Therefore, Robert Wickens is fifth with Maxime Martin in sixth.

Mike Rockenfeller, who is the second best placed driver in the title fight, starts alongside Augusto Farfus.

Championship leader Mattias Ekström had qualified in 10th place but a five place grid penalty for receiving his third reprimand of the season means he starts in 14th place.

This means Paffett and Timo Glock complete the top ten.

Nico Muller and Bruno Spengler complete the sixth row.

Edoardo Mortara has Ekström alongside him with Green and Maro Engel starting behind them.

Loic Duval and di Resta complete the grid.

With his two bonus points Rast is now 11 points behind Ekström in the standings, if they were to finish level on points the German has the advantage on victory countback.

Green remains nine points behind Ekström with outside contender Rockenfeller 20 points off the championship lead.

The race gets underway at 15.10 local time and will run for 55 minutes plus one lap.