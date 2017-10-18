BTCC announce 60-mile ‘Diamond Double’ race for sixtieth anniversary

The Dunlop MSA British Touring Car Championship has announced a special ‘Diamond Double’ race will be run next season as part of the series sixtieth anniversary diamond jubilee celebrations.

Taking place 29 June during the Snetterton race weekend, the third race of the weekend will be an extended 60-mile race.

The playing field will be leveled with all cars competing without any success ballast and with double championship points on offer.

Additionally there will be a separate qualifying session held for this race with all cars qualifying at their base weights.

“We are delighted to confirm this special extended race as part of the BTCC’s diamond jubilee celebrations.” said BTCC Series Director Alan Gow. “As well, there will be a number of additional activities to celebrate our 60th anniversary throughout 2018 which will be revealed over the next few months.

“We believe this 60-mile race, roughly double the distance of a normal BTCC encounter, will add a further sporting twist to what will be a fantastic and memorable season. I am sure our loyal teams, drivers, venues, officials, sponsors, partners, marshals and of course our fans will share in this excitement, making the Snetterton race weekend an unmissable event in 2018.”