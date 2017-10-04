Buemi hits the front on day two of testing

Buemi finished fastest on day two of the test. Credit: Formula E

Sebastien Buemi set the fastest time on day two of testing as his Renault e.dams once again started to show ominous pace.

After only just missing out on the fastest time yesterday, Buemi managed to pip Mahindra Racing’s Felix Rosenqvist who again impressed.

Times were significantly down on the first day thanks to the introduction of a second chicane on the main straight, which was installed due to complaints from drivers that the initial layout was dangerous.

Sam Bird finished with the third fastest time ahead of yesterday’s pace setter Oliver Turvey.

Nico Prost made up for a disappointing day yesterday by going fifth fastest, and he was followed by both Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler cars.

Further down the order, Nelson Piquet Jr looked to be getting to grips with his new machinery, as he finished just behind Panasonic Jaguar Racing team-mate Mitch Evans in tenth.

Jean-Eric Vergne suffered another spin after going off track yesterday, and wound up in eleventh ahead of the much improved NIO car of Luca Filippi.

The MS&AD Andretti shootout continued meanwhile as both drivers competing for the last seat at the team went head to head.

Tom Blomqvist ended up outpacing fellow Brit Alexander Sims by just over a tenth of a second, although both drivers were well down the order.

And it was another torrid day for James Rossiter who after crashing out on day one did so again, restricting his running and meaning that he finished with the second slowest time.