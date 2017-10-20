Callum Ilott becomes First Briton to Join Ferrari Driver Academy

Multiple FIA European Formula 3 Championship race winner, Callum Ilott, has become the latest member of the Ferrari Driver Academy, with the eighteen-year-old joining the programme following the conclusion of the 2017 season.

Ilott finished fourth in the final standings this season, claiming six victories along the way with Prema Powerteam, who he helped clinch a seventh consecutive Teams’ Championship in the process.

The Briton made his single seater debut in 2015 in European Formula 3 with Carlin Motorsport and the backing of the Red Bull Junior Team, but left that programme at the end of that campaign having claimed just one podium finish at the Nurburgring, but switched to Van Amersfoort Racing in 2016, claiming two wins in finishing sixth in the championship.

As well as his Prema commitments in 2017, Ilott also made his FIA Formula 2 Championship debut at Silverstone with Trident, and could end up racing in that series next year or in the GP3 Series with the backing from Ferrari.

Ilott, who is the first British racer to join the Ferrari Driver Academy, joins 2017 Formula 2 champion Charles Leclerc as well as Antonio Fuoco, Guan Yu Zhou, Giuliano Alesi, Marcus Armstrong and Enzo Fittipaldi in Academy.