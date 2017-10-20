DTM Test Opportunity for Jonathan Aberdein

South African Jonathan Aberdein is to take part in the DTM Series Young Driver Test at the Lausitzring for Audi.

Aberdein is South Africa‘s Formula 4 UAE Champion and an ADAC German Formula 4 frontrunner, and is one of six drivers being given the opportunity to drive the the RS5 DTM.

The South African’s father Chris will be remembered as an Audi driver in SA Touring and Modified Saloon car series.

“This is a dream come true,” an elated Aberdein explained. “Not only is it a huge honour to be selected as one of six drivers around the world for this unique and prestigious opportunity, but it represents a step in my dad’s footsteps into a racing Audi. “I’m pretty blown away by this great chance and need to thank everyone who has made it possible for this dream to come true, not least of all my dad Chris and my Motopark team.”

The 19 year old, will be joined by Austrian European Formula 3 driver Ferdinand Habsburg, Formula 2 stars Nyck de Vries and Alex Palou, Dries Vanthoor, and French WTCC race winner Yann Ehrlacher. DTM star Nico Muller will be on hand for guidance.

Joel Eriksson will take to the track for BMW and Maximilian Gunther is the representative for Mercedes.