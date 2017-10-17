Filippi says only pressure ‘from within’ ahead of Formula E debut

Luca Filippi says that the only pressure he is under ahead of his debut in Formula E is from himself.

The Italian was given his first full-time drive in years as a shock replacement for season one champion Nelson Piquet Jr.

And despite having only had limited running in Formula E machinery, the Italian insists that there is no pressure from NIO for him to perform.

Speaking to e-racing365, Filippi said, “The NIO team has an amazing group of people with great experience in motorsport.

“There’s no pressure from anyone. The biggest pressure will come from within because I’m an achiever and the last thing I want is not to succeed.”

Discussing his first impressions of the NIO car, Filippi said that driving required a lot more thinking than he was used to, with drivers having to balance speed with energy usage.

“The main thing is that when you drive you need to think a lot, and I mean a lot,” Filippi said.

“You have to save your energy, be on target and at the same time attack and defend from other guys.

“The strategy in the race is crucial. The balance between grip levels and power is good. Every time you get to a corner, you have to be very precise.”

Given his inexperience in the series, Filippi understandably ended each day of testing slower than team-mate Oliver Turvey, although his pace did improve throughout the three-day run.