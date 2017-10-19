Formula E Reveals Rome ePrix Circuit

Ahead of Rome’s inaugural ePrix in April 2018, drivers Nelson Piquet Jr., Sebastien Buemi, and Lucas di Grassi drove alongside rookie Italian driver Luca Filippi through the city’s streets as the official circuit was revealed.

Named the ‘Circuto Cittadino dell’EUR’, a lap of the circuit will be one of the longest and most technical on the 2017/18 Calendar, stretching 2.86km and featuring 21 turns in total.

Of note is a 180-degree hairpin that drivers will approach at speed outside of the Roma Convention Center.

Formula E CEO Alejandro Agag, alongside the Mayor of Rome Virginia Raggi, welcomed all four cars into the Roma Convention Center at the end of their route, after seeing the drivers navigate some of the streets on which the race will be held.

Mayor Raggi said of the circuit: “Rome is a key protagonist in the international landscape with EUR setting the scene for the first Formula E race in Italy

“With this event, Rome will benefit from a positive economic impact as other major cities in Europe and around the world have experienced.

“Seeing and hearing the Formula E cars on the streets of a place like Rome, for me will be a truly unforgettable experience. The circuit looks long and challenging for the drivers – I’d thank everyone who made it happen, bringing Formula E to the Eternal City.” added Alejandro Agag.