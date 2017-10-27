Honda’s Yusuke Hasegawa: Mexico needs “a totally different approach”

Head of Honda‘s Formula 1 project Yusuke Hasegawa has said that Mexico requires a different approach to power extraction compared to other circuits.

The Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez sits 2,300 metres above sea level, creating a unique problem for engine manufacturers and teams alike.

“The Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez is unique in terms of its location with a very high altitude of 2,300m.” Hasegawa noted.

“Due to the thin air, it’s necessary for us to have a totally different approach to extract the power out of the PU compared to other circuits. In addition, the long straight means we’re expecting to face a tough challenge.”

“However, the tricky conditions are the same for all the other teams, and we will use the data collected over the past two years to make the best race strategy possible.”

Hasegawa briefly reflected on “a very disappointing weekend in the United States“ – a weekend that saw McLaren Honda Formula 1 Team duo Fernando Alonso forced into retirement on lap 25 with an engine problem and Stoffel Vandoorne finish just outside of the points paying positions in 12th after a quiet race.

Furthermore, echoing the tones of McLaren Racing Director Eric Boullier, Hasegawa paid his tributes to those killed in September’s shocking earthquake, that registered at an estimated magnitude of 7.1 – saying that the race is happening under “difficult circumstances”.

“First of all, we would like to express our condolences to the people who lost their lives in the disaster and offer our heartfelt sympathy to all those affected.”

“This will be the third year of the Mexican Grand Prix since its return to the Formula 1 calendar. We always enjoy racing in the cheerful Latin atmosphere in front of the fanatic Mexican fans.”

“It is obviously a race under very difficult circumstances for the people of Mexico, and we hope to put on a good show for them all.”