James Allison praises “vindication” of Mercedes development

Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team technical director James Allison believes that Lewis Hamilton’s victory in the Japanese Grand Prix has vindicated the team’s development direction.

After arriving at Sepang last weekend with a number of new developments on the Mercedes W08, the Malaysian Grand Prix proved to be difficult for the team, with both cars enduring an uncharacteristic lack of pace.

Hamilton’s victory and performance at the Suzuka International Racing Course displayed a return to form for Mercedes and Allison paid tribute to the team’s ability to bounce back after a tough weekend.

“Having arrived here under a bit of a cloud regarding the performance of our car,” said Allison, “it is nice to be leaving this weekend with an even stronger result – and also off the back of a fine performance in qualifying and the race.

” This was welcome on many levels: first, for both championships; second, because we were able to categorically answer the questions regarding the development direction of our car.

“Third, because this was the vindication of a team that – even when it takes a blow – can spring right back up and apply itself to the challenge with fresh vigour.”

Allison also added that the difficult Sepang weekend offered plenty of chances for the team to improve, and that the team were beginning to learn from their previous mistakes.

“We have not exorcised all of our Sepang demons, but every result like that is an opportunity to learn and improve,” said Allison.

“We have seen some of that learning applied here in Suzuka and we will continue to do the same for the remainder of the year.”