Kevin Magnussen: Suzuka “a real driver’s track”

Kevin Magnussen has stated that the Suzuka International Circuit is his favourite venue in Formula 1 due to the technical challenge it poses.

The Haas F1 Team driver goes in to this weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix without a points finish since his seventh place in the remarkable Azerbaijan Grand Prix, but admits that progress won’t be easy at Suzuka.

“It’s not the easiest track to overtake. I guess turn one is probably the best [overtaking spot].” Magnussen noted.

“It’s a real driver’s track with high-speed corners where you need to really push the car.”

Undeterred by the lack of overtaking opportunities, Magnussen is revelling in the chance to lap Suzuka’s testing first sector in the new and improved 2017 cars.

“Just a great circuit. It’s extremely fast, and you have the section in sector one with all the ‘Esses’ – that feels amazing going through there in a Formula One car.

“You have the fastest corner in the world, as well in 130R.”

However, the Dane doesn’t feel that there’s much to be gained for a driver outside of their car’s performance.

“Formula One doesn’t work like that anymore. We’re all going pretty much to the limit of the cars.”

The 24-year-old is keen to go into the United States Grand Prix – Haas’ home event – in two weeks’ time off the back of a good result in Japan, in order to build confidence and keep the gap to the chasing McLaren Honda Formula 1 Team, who sit just 14 points adrift in ninth.

However, Magnussen remains buoyant about the team’s chances, preferring to look forwards instead of worrying about potential threats from behind.

“I would love to be right in front. We’re going to do our best to give our American fans the best result possible.”