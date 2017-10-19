Lando Norris Celebrates European Formula 3 Title Success

Lando Norris ended Prema Powerteam’s run of consecutive Drivers’ Championships in the FIA European Formula 3 Championship as he secured the title at the Hockenheimring last weekend, with the Briton feeling it is biggest achievement yet of his career.

The seventeen-year-old handed Carlin Motorsport their first Drivers’ championship in the history of European Formula 3, and after a number of years of representing the Farnham-based team, he is proud to have won the crown with them.

Although Norris failed to win any of the three races in Germany, he did take nine wins across the season, and ended up fifty-three points ahead of runner-up Joel Eriksson in the final reckoning.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to win a number of championships so far in my career but this is my biggest achievement – I had to work very hard for this title,” said Norris. “It’s been a fantastically successful year and a season in which it hopefully takes me closer to realising my [Formula 1] dream.

“Carlin gave me a fast, competitive car from the opening event at Silverstone and my thanks go to Trevor [Carlin] and his amazing crew. I’m proud to be the first of its drivers ever to win either the Euro Series or FIA F3 Euro Driver’s title.”

Norris feels that the championship victory, added to his previous crowns in Formula Renault 2.0, MSA Formula and the Toyota Racing Series, can only help him as he bids to become a Formula 1 driver, with the teenager having made his testing debut with the McLaren Formula 1 Team earlier in the year at the Hungaroring in-season test.

“I’m loving my role as a McLaren Young Driver, spending time in the simulator at the McLaren Technology Centre and attending some Grands Prix with the team,” admitted Norris. “Winning this [F3] title can only help me become a F1 driver.

“Sincere thanks must also go to my management team at ADD Motorsport who have successfully guided me from karting and also to P. A. P., my training and nutrition team.”