Mark Webber backs Porsche Junior Campbell for Mexico victories

2015 FIA World Endurance Champion Mark Webber has backed fellow Australian Matt Campbell to take third place in the 2017 Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup championship battle this weekend as the series heads to Mexico’s Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez for the last two races of the season.

With first and second place already out of reach due to Michael Ammermüller and Norwegian Porsche Junior Dennis Olsen scoring more points, the battle for third place is now on between Campbell, Dan Cammish, Robert Lukas, Dylan Pereira and Mattia Drudi.

Porsche Ambassador Webber believes that Porsche Junior Campbell will have the upper hand this weekend.

“Many of the Supercup drivers don’t have much experience in Mexico, which is a very specific circuit.” said Webber. “It’s super high in altitude, very low on grip so the car moves around a lot and it has long straights so it’s very tricky to get braking for turn one right.

“I think it will be a great opportunity for Matt to get another really good result. The team is lifting and they have learnt an absolute truckload,

“In Supercup, it’s really hard to get the whole weekend together, getting the tyres in the right window in qualifying, track temperatures, the tracks in Europe are extremely technical and the competition is red hot, so for him to claim a few poles and get some victories is absolutely sensational.

“Porsche has a lot of red hot Juniors right now and he is certainly one of them. He’s flying the Australian flag very well for us. I’m hoping he’s back in 2018 and gives it another go.”

Campbell has already taken two victories in his rookie season, the first at Austria’s Red Bull Ring and the second at Monza, Italy.

“I’m finishing the season strong.” said the young Australian. “We’ve had a couple of difficult rounds there in the middle of the year but we finished the European season on a high by winning at Monza, so that was fantastic, but there’s two more races to go in Mexico so I’ll hope to get a couple more podiums.

“I’m third in the championship at the moment and obviously I want to stay there,”

“Mexico is the one round I’ve been looking forward to since the start of the year because it is a level playing field as no one can test there and no one has been there before. It’s a new experience for everyone and I’m really looking forward to experiencing a new circuit and the Mexican culture.”