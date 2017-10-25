PREVIEW: Ammermüller and Olsen wrestle for Porsche Supercup crown in Mexico

Michael Ammermüller and Dennis Olsen head in to the last race of the 2017 Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup season separated by just three points as the series heads to Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico.

This weekend will mark the first time the Supercup has visited the circuit which includes an ultra long start and finish straight along with the slow, more technically challenging stadium section.

There is a total of forty points available still so the fight will go down to the wire for the championship title, whatever the outcome it will be either Ammermüller or the Supercup rookie and 2017 Porsche Carrera Cup Deutschland champion Olsen in the top two positions.

Ammermüller can take the title in the first race of the weekend, this is only the case though if Olsen finishes lower than thirteenth.

Matt Campbell is just out of contention for the title but leads the battle for third place, which is mathematically still open to Dan Cammish, Robert Lukas, Dylan Pereira, and Mattia Drudi.

In the B-Class it is a thrilling fight that is currently led by Egidio Perfetti and Roland Berville, who are currently tied on 136 points.

Roar Lindland is only four points from the top of the standings, and with 116 points each, the title could even go the way of Mark Radcliffe or Glauco Solieri.

Local fans will be able to cheer along season regular Santiago Creel along with Pablo Sanches, Eduardo de Léon and Ricardo Perez.

Elsewhere Dylan Pereira will miss the season finale due to obligations of the Luxembourg Army, and will be replaced by Ryan Cullan. Porsche Junior Thomas Preining will also be starting this race with the newly crowned Porsche Junior Julien Andlauer taking on his first official role since the 2018 announcement as he takes over driving duties from Steven Pallete.