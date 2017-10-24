Nico Hülkenberg disappointed with early US GP retirement

Nico Hülkenberg suffered a weekend to forget at the United States Grand Prix, but vowed to change his fortunes this weekend in Mexico.

The German was out-qualified by new Renault Sport Formula One Team adversary Carlos Sainz Jr. before retiring on lap 4 with falling oil pressure.

The problem meant that Hülkenberg hasn’t scored a point since his credible sixth place finish at the Belgian Grand Prix, six races ago.

“It’s too bad things happened the way they did,” said Hülkenberg.

“I really enjoy it here but unfortunately my record hasn’t been great.”

Sunday marked the fourth successive race in Austin that the German has retired from, the last time he finished at the Circuit of The Americas saw him take sixth for the Sauber F1 Team in 2013.

Although seeming down on his luck, the 2015 24 Hours of Le Mans winner showed a bullish attitude coming into Mexico, looking to return to the top 10 in oder to put this episode behind him.

“We had a problem with the oil pressure, it dropped so that forced us to retire and stop the race.”

“Sometimes it just goes against you and that’s the way it is. We’ll turn it around next week in Mexico.”

The German has had considerably better luck in Mexico City so far, taking two seventh place finishes in as many races.