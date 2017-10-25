Nissan to take over Renault Formula E entry from next season

Nissan have confirmed that they will be the first Japanese manufacturer to enter Formula E.

From the start of next season they will be taking over the Renault e.dams entry, with the French manufacturer bowing out after three consecutive title wins.

Renault said the decision to leave was taken to allow them to concentrate their resources on their ‘aggressive’ targets in Formula 1.

They also stated that they will still see the benefits of the developing technology in Formula E through their racing alliance with Nissan.

Renault’s Executive Vice-President for sales and marketing, Thierry Koskas, said “We had an incredible championship run during our first three years in Formula E and look forward to a competitive fourth season with the benefit of a very stable environment at Renault e.dams.

“After Season 4 we will focus resources on our aggressive goals for Formula 1 and we look forward to continuing to gain benefits from motorsport racing across the Alliance with Nissan.”

The move will spell the end of Renault’s domination of the sport. Together with e.dams they are the only team to have won the teams championship in Formula E, although testing indicated a closer fight between them and Audi this season.

Nissan will now join the eight other manufacturers due to have a presence on the grid next season, including Porsche, Audi and BMW.

“As the ultimate expression of the thrill of instant acceleration and agile handling that’s at the heart of Nissan zero-emission driving, Nissan is going to electrify the Formula E championship,” Daniele Schillaci, executive vice president of global marketing and sales said.

“Nissan will be the first Japanese brand to enter this growing championship, bringing our long history of motorsports success to the Formula E grid. It will give us a global platform for bringing our pioneering Nissan Intelligent Mobility strategy to a new generation of racing fans.”

Formula E CEO Alejandro Agag also welcomed the announcement, saying that it proved that Formula E is a truly global sport.

“To have a name like Nissan coming on board is a momentous day for the series,” Agag said.

“Not only is it great to welcome a new manufacturer to the Formula E family – it’s great to see our first Japanese manufacturer entering the frame, showing truly how global the electric revolution is.”