Norris Feels Ready to Become 2018 McLaren Reserve

Following Eric Boullier’s assessment that Lando Norris could replace Jenson Button as third driver in the McLaren F1 Team in 2018, the recently-crowned FIA European Formula 3 Champion feels it would be ‘cool’ should the opportunity arise.

After his first experience of Formula 1 machinery in the post-Hungarian Grand Prix in-season test, Norris feels he now knows what would be expected of him should he test again for the team, who will switch from Honda to Renault power next season.

Norris clinched the title at the Hockenheimring last weekend when he finished on the podium in race one, and the teenager is now expected to move up to the FIA Formula 2 Championship in 2018, and has been linked with a move to the leading team in the series, Prema Racing, alongside his McLaren commitments.

“It’d be really cool,” said Norris to Motorsport.com. “I would like a couple more tests, but after my Hungaroring test in August I know what to expect now, and know how to go into a test day and maximise it.

“I can get on the pace quicker, have more feeling for the car, and if anything did happen and I did get chosen I’d be confident I could jump in and be the third driver.”