Piquet says test was like ‘first day at school’

Nelson Piquet Jr has said that driving for Panasonic Jaguar racing this week was like the ‘first day at school’.

The Brazilian switched to the British team from NIO, the team he won the championship with in season one.

And although there were challenges adapting to his new squad, the Brazilian was happy with how his three days of testing went in Valencia.

Piquet said, “It’s been a really great couple of days. The first day for me was like my first day at school – some new faces, a new team – but it’s been a really positive week.

“Our track times have been where we want them to be, and we have gained a lot of invaluable information ahead of the first race. The Jaguar team has a great energy and I’m looking forward to Hong Kong.”

Team-mate Mitch Evans also enjoyed a solid test, out-pacing Piquet on each day and showing signs that Jaguar might have moved into the midfield with their new I-TYPE 2 car.

Although not sure of where the team are in the pecking order, Evans said that Jaguar has made clear progress in terms of efficiency and weight.

“As always there have been a lot of learnings, but we won’t know until we get to Hong Kong how we will compare against the other teams,” said Evans.

“We are positive about the improvements we have made – the efficiency and weight of the car are much improved – that will help us be more competitive next season.”