Ricciardo looking forward to technical challenges of Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez

Daniel Ricciardo heads in the to the 2017 Mexican Grand Prix looking to make up for the disappointment in Austin, Texas last weekend, which saw the engine in his Red Bull Racing RB13 expire, just 14 laps in to the race.

Last time out in Mexico the Australian benefitted from the penalties that his team-mate Max Verstappen, and Scuderia Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel suffered post-race; the outcome saw Ricciardo leap-frog the two drivers to be classified in third place.

“It was a little confusing to be classified third there last year but nonetheless a nice surprise.” said Ricciardo.

“I enjoyed the track last year more than I did the first year as it started out quite dirty and slippery, which didn’t really give the car a good feeling. Last year it was much better and this year it should improve even more.

“Even though the stadium section is really slow and not the most adrenaline fuelled part of the track, I really enjoy it because it’s so technical.”

With the circuit being located at an elevation of 2,285 m (7,500 ft); the thin air causes difficulties for both the drivers and their cars, this is something that the Red Bull Racing driver is all too aware of.

“The thin air definitely makes a big difference to the car handling. We use the most downforce we have and it still feels less than Monza. The car moves around a lot and for that reason you never really feel 100% happy, but you just deal with it.

“The fans are awesome and I would say it’s the best Drivers’ Parade we do all year.” he added.