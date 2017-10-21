Satisfying Practice Outing for Charles Leclerc at CoTA

Charles Leclerc has said that he was ‘satisfied’ with his and the Sauber F1 Team‘s progress in tricky conditions on Friday morning at the Circuit of The Americas.

Newly-crowned FIA Formula 2 champion Leclerc was the slowest of the drivers that did set a time in Free Practice 1, however a mistake on his final run put paid to any potential improvement. Despite the setback, the twenty-year-old Monegasque was happy with the work done.

“Overall, I am pleased that we got through our programme, which is the most important thing.” he said.

“I am very satisfied with my second FP1 session for the Sauber F1 Team.”

Having made his first outing in an official Formula 1 session three weeks ago in Malaysia in prolonged wet conditions, Leclerc noted the challenge of judging the drying track in machinery that is still new to him.

“Following the wet session in Malaysia I had damp conditions at the beginning of FP1 again here in Austin. Towards the end of the session the track dried up. It was my first time in the car in these conditions.”

However Leclerc did find time to enjoy a track that he had never previously driven in his career as his parent team Scuderia Ferrari continue to ready him for a potential drive with Sauber for next year.

“I like the track a lot; it is a lot of fun to drive.”

It is thought that he will partner current driver Marcus Ericsson for 2018, although Pascal Wehrlein and fellow Ferrari reserve Antonio Giovinazzi are still in with a chance.