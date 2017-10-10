BMR Technical Director Carl Faux Departs For Australia Role

Team BMR technical director Carl Faux is to leave his position at the Dunlop MSA British Touring Car Championship title-winning squad to take up a new role in Australia.

Faux leaves the outfit after three seasons having joined from Triple Eight along with Jason Plato back in 2015, enjoying the team’s maiden Driver’s Championship success with Ashley Sutton in the 2017 season finale at Brands Hatch in October.

Now taking up a role as technical consultant at Walkinshaw Racing in Australia, Faux played a key role in the design and development of the Subaru Levorg that BMR introduced to BTCC in 2016. The car has since gone on to take an impressive 14 wins and 40 podium finishes across the 2016 and 2017 campaigns.

“My BTCC journey is at an end,” he said. “My time in the championship has run its course and I am going half a world away to try my hand in Australian Supercars; a new challenge in a new country that will be nothing less than an experience. As they say, a change is as good as a rest.

“I know that with the team that BMR have, they will continue to grow and improve. The seeds were planted a long time ago, they have been watered and nurtured and now it is time for the next generation to bloom.

“I will be keeping a close eye on the successes they have ahead of them. I know there will be many, and I wish BMR every success going forward.”

Team Principal Warren Scott paid tribute to Faux, saying “I wish Carl good luck for the future and would like to thank him for all his efforts and great achievements that he has brought to BMR.

“Carl has been a pleasure to work with over the past three seasons and has brought a tremendous amount of knowledge to the team, which has aided BMR in its growth and development as a front-running BTCC outfit.”