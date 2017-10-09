Tom Ingram: “We’re Just a Little Team Running out of a Chicken Shed”

A successful Brands Hatch GP finale saw Tom Ingram clinch the Drivers Independent’s Trophy in the British Touring Car Championship, before helping his team to the Teams Independent Trophy in the finale.

The result rounds out an incredible season for Ingram who picked up four wins and his best overall result to date with third in the standings.

“I know it’s a cliché to say it, but this really is what dreams are made of. What a season! We couldn’t have asked for very much more – to have done what we have done with the budget and resources at our disposal is mind-blowing.

“To win the Independent Drivers’ title was my personal target, but to do the double with the Independent Teams’ championship too is remarkable.”

2017 marked the fourth season in a row that Ingram has raced for the Speedworks Motorsport outfit, though the first time he’s helped guide them to independent glory.

“We’ve learned so much and been on the pace every single weekend this year, and with the calibre of competition that exists in the BTCC, that’s pretty amazing and testament to the mega effort that everybody at Speedworks has put in – I really cannot praise them highly enough and they deserve immense credit for this success.

“At the end of the day, we’re just a little team running out of a chicken shed and I have genuinely never seen so much passion and commitment to win as these boys show.”

While his chances would fade in the second half, Ingram surprised many by briefly leading the overall drivers standings in the early rounds, only to be held back after a disaster in Oulton Park.

“We’ve worked so hard for this all year – and now it’s ours!”