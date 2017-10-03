Toro Rosso will perform better in Suzuka – Franz Tost

Team Principal of Scuderia Toro Rosso Franz Tost is looking for a better weekend for the team at the Japanese Grand Prix this coming weekend.

Carlos Sainz looked on course for points until an electrical problem curtailed his Malaysia Grand Prix on lap 29 and debutant Pierre Gasly could only manage fourteenth, in an otherwise impressive weekend for the Frenchman.

Tost holds optimism for reigning GP2 champion Gasly at Suzuka, having raced there during this year’s Super Formula season.

“Pierre did a fantastic job again today – this was his first weekend with the team and he performed very well,” said Tost.

“I’m looking forward to seeing him race again in Suzuka because it’s a race track he knows from the Japanese Super Formula championship.”

The 21-year-old reportedly suffered from back pain due to an uncomfortable seating position, making his achievements all the more impressive as regular driver Daniil Kvyat’s temporary leave continues.

Tost felt a sense of frustration with Sainz’ problems, having been confident of points as the race progressed.

“Unfortunately this wasn’t our race weekend.”

“I think that we could’ve scored some good points with Carlos because he showed some really good pace and the strategy the team decided to go with seemed to be working well.”

“He then had an electrical problem coming from the Power Unit and he had to retire.”

It wasn’t just his current drivers who caught the attention of Tost, the Austrian quick to congratulate one of his former students, race winner Max Verstappen – who left Toro Rosso to join senior side Red Bull Racing early last year.

“I’d like to congratulate Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing for this fantastic result.”

Speaking in a more reflective manner, Tost was baffled by the performance in Malaysia, but is sure that the team will find the answers to do better during the Japanese weekend.

“We now have to analyse why we lost performance here in Sepang in comparison to other circuits, but I’m convinced that we will come up with a proper solution and will perform better in Suzuka.”